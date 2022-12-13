Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'

Aparna Shrivastava, right, takes a photo as Shelby Teeter gives her a kiss, after U.S President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik) Aparna Shrivastava, right, takes a photo as Shelby Teeter gives her a kiss, after U.S President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social