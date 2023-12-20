World

    • Biden says new Gaza hostage deal not expected soon

    President Joe Biden arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., with first lady Jill Biden, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., with first lady Jill Biden, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    MILWAUKEE -

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he did not expect an Israel-Hamas deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza to be struck soon.

    "We're pushing," Biden told reporters during a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    Efforts are under way to try to arrange for the release of more hostages, with the heads of the U.S. CIA, Israel's Mossad and Qatar's prime minister expected to meet and discuss the issue.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News