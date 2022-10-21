Biden says it's his 'intention' to run again in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden said on October 21 that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024. Biden is seen here on October 18 in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images) U.S. President Joe Biden said on October 21 that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024. Biden is seen here on October 18 in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social