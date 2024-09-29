World

    • Biden says he'll speak with Netanyahu, vowing all-out war in Middle East must be avoided

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Del., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo) U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Del., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)
    Share
    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. -

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and believes that an all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided.

    “It has to be," Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One for Washington. “We really have to avoid it.”

    The president’s statements come as Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed dozens of people on Sunday. He would not say when he planned to speak with Netanyahu.

    The Hezbollah militant group sustained a string of deadly blows to its command structure, including the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

    The White House sees the death of Nasrallah as a huge blow to the group. At the same time, the administration has sought to tread carefully as it has tried to contain Israel ’s war with Hamas, which, like Hezbollah, is backed by Iran, from exploding into an all-out regional conflict. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    • Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News