Biden says federal government will help Maui 'for as long as it takes' to recover from wildfire
U.S. President Joe Biden told survivors of Hawaii's wildfires that the nation "grieves with you" and promised that the federal government will help Maui "for as long as it takes" to recover after touring damage caused by the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.
Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, 13 days after the wildfires that have taken at least 114 lives ravaged the western part of the island.
"The country grieves with you, stands with you and will do everything possible to help you recover," Biden said.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
LAHAINA, Hawaii, (AP) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday viewed the devastation wrought by the flames that ripped through the western part of the Hawaiian island, seeing for themselves the hollowed homes, structures and singed trees left behind by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
The Bidens lingered briefly on the tarmac after arriving at Kahului Airport to console Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green as well as members of Hawaii's congressional delegation who came to the airport to greet them. The president and first lady embraced each of their greeters before boarding Marine One for an aerial tour of the devastation caused by the fires.
Biden later got a close up look of the wreckage in Lahaina, a historic town of 13,000 people that was virtually destroyed by the flames. His motorcade wound through the community of block upon block of hollowed out homes and structures, palm trees burnt to a crisp and endless debris.
The couple is meeting with first responders and is being briefed by state and local officials about the ongoing response.
The Democratic president will deliver remarks paying tribute to the victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 100 people since they erupted on Aug. 8. The Bidens interrupted a weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area for the five-hour flight to Lahaina.
"It's going to be an emotional day for everyone," said Olivia Dalton, the White House deputy press secretary, told reporters travelling with Biden.
The White House announced Monday that Biden has named Bob Fenton, a regional leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to be the chief federal response co-ordinator for the Maui wildfires, ensuring that someone from his administration will be responsible for long-term recovery efforts. It will take years to rebuild Lahaina, where just about every building was obliterated.
"I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life," Biden said in a statement before the trip. "I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures and traditions."
Dozens gathered on the streets of Lahaina to watch Biden's motorcade wind its way through the streets. Some greeted the president enthusiastically, but others appeared to be waving their middle fingers at the motorcade.
Biden has faced criticism from Republicans, including 2024 Republican front-runner Donald Trump, for saying too little during the first days after the catastrophe. The White House, however, has pushed back against the criticism, saying the president kept in close touch with the governor and other emergency officials throughout the unfolding crisis.
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said that as of Sunday about 85% of the affected area had been searched and nearly 2,000 people remained without power and 10,000 were without telecom connectivity. Water in parts of west Maui is not safe to drink.
While immediate aid such as water, food and blankets has been readily distributed to residents, Schatz said cellphones, ID and other documents that people would need to help them enroll in longer-term aid programs were burned in the fires, adding more challenges to the application process.
Green said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that "an army of search and rescue teams" with 41 dogs had blanketed the affected area.
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in a social media post Sunday that 27 victims had been identified and 11 families were notified of the losses. The FBI and the Maui County medical examiner and coroner's office are working together to identify the recovered remains.
Bissen said 850 names were on a list of missing people, taking hope from the fact that the initial list contained more than 2,000 names.
"We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers as we continue the recovery process," Bissen said. "The number of identified will rise, and the number of missing may decrease."
More than 1,000 federal officials remain on the ground to respond to the wildfires in Hawaii, according to the White House. The administration has distributed more than US$8.5 million in aid to some 8,000 affected families, including $3.6 million in rental assistance, said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.
Schatz, who will join Biden on Monday, stressed that officials were "still responding to the disaster" and "we are not yet in a recovery phase."
"As bad as this looks, it's actually worse," he said in a phone interview on Sunday. "What you can't see is the damage to utility infrastructure. What you can't see is the thousands of kids who are trying to figure out how to go to school this fall. What you can't see is the first responders who went into the flames without regard for their own safety and had their own homes burned down."
While vacationing in Lake Tahoe, Biden has been on the phone regularly with officials to get briefed on updates to the wildfire response, the White House said.
------
Associated Press writer Claire Rush in Portland, Ore., contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories, update expected on situation in Yellowknife
Fires continue to burn close to several communities in the Northwest Territories where evacuation orders remain in effect. Here are the latest updates for the affected communities.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
Health Canada is monitoring BA.2.86, new COVID-19 variant detected in U.S., other countries
Health Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
Trudeau says he is 'moving forward' with interference inquiry, Poilievre says PM's holding it back
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists that despite months of delay, his government is 'moving forward' with a foreign interference inquiry, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing him of standing in the way.
How the remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary will affect Canada
The remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
Climate protesters arrested after blocking Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change says three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
B.C.'s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Premier David Eby is calling on the social media company Meta to reverse its decision to block Canadian news from being shared online in British Columbia, saying it feels like it is holding the province "ransom" in its ongoing spat with Ottawa.
What to know about home insurance if you've been displaced by wildfires in B.C. or N.W.T
All standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fires, and also provide coverage to help with the cost of mass evacuations, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 50 buildings burned by wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., officials say
West Kelowna's fire chief says at least 50 structures have been lost or damaged due to the McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.
-
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories, update expected on situation in Yellowknife
Fires continue to burn close to several communities in the Northwest Territories where evacuation orders remain in effect. Here are the latest updates for the affected communities.
-
Climate protesters arrested after blocking Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change says three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
-
Food donations to the Ottawa Food Bank are so low it had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts
The Ottawa Food Bank says the amount of food donations it has received in recent weeks has been so low that it has had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts. There simply isn't enough food to sort.
-
Lawyers barred from practising in Manitoba after judge followed during COVID-19 trial
The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two lawyers from practising in the province and ordered them to pay $5,000 after it received complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
World
-
U.K. police to take no action after investigation into cash-for-honours allegation at king's charity
London police said Monday they would take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III's charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.
-
Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son
Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint.
-
A decade after a sarin gas attack in a Damascus suburb, Syrian survivors lose hope for justice
One summer night a decade ago, the al-Shami family was woken up by a roaring sound or rockets but it wasn't followed by the usual explosions. Instead, the family members started having difficulty breathing.
-
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted "the cruelty and calculation" of her actions.
-
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over US$15M penalty
A judge has handed down a sentence of life in prison and over US$15 million in penalties to a wealthy dentist who killed his wife at the end of an African safari.
-
Son of banana tycoon pulls off upset in Ecuador and advances to presidential run-off
An heir to a fortune built on Ecuador's main crop of bananas has pulled off an upset by advancing to the country's presidential run-off election in which he will face an ally of a convicted former president who remains an influential figure in the South American country.
Politics
-
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
-
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Health
-
Long COVID symptoms create a greater burden of disability than heart disease or cancer, new study shows
People who survived COVID-19 early in the pandemic, before there were vaccines, continued to be at higher risk for a slew of health problems for up to two years after they got over their initial infections, a new study finds, and that was especially true if they were hospitalized.
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
Health Canada is monitoring BA.2.86, new COVID-19 variant detected in U.S., other countries
Health Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
-
AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, U.S. court says
A work of art created by artificial intelligence without any human input cannot be copyrighted under United States law, a U.S. court in Washington, D.C., has ruled.
-
Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Luna-25 lander's crash on the moon
The head of Russia's space agency said Monday that the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after its engines failed to shut down correctly, and he blamed the country's decades-long pause in lunar exploration for the mishap.
Entertainment
-
Ryan Reynolds Way has a home in Ottawa
Ryan Reynolds Way is located in the Caivan development called "Cassette", in the area of Brian Coburn Boulevard and Mer Bleue Road.
-
Queer community alleges Budweiser Gardens' security gender policed washrooms during RuPaul's Drag Race event
Budweiser Gardens is under fire after attendees claimed the venue's contracted security gender policed the bathrooms during a RuPaul's Drag Race show in London, Ont.
-
Trial scheduled for armourer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
A New Mexico judge has set a 2024 starting date for the trial of movie armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western film.
Business
-
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24
An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
-
Canada's main stock index posts small loss Monday, U.S. stocks mixed amid tech gains
Canada's main stock index posted a small loss Monday amid broad-based weakness, while U.S. markets were mixed as the tech-focused Nasdaq gained almost 1.6 per cent.
-
Global food security is at crossroads as rice shortages and surging prices hit the most vulnerable
Global food security is already under threat since Russia halted an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat and the El Nino weather phenomenon hampers rice production. Now, rice prices are soaring -- Vietnam's rice export prices, for instance, have reached a 15-year high -- putting the most vulnerable people in some of the poorest nations at risk.
Lifestyle
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Sports
-
Angry reaction after Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women's World Cup star on the mouth
The leader of Spain's soccer federation marred the country's Women's World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism.
-
Canadian women's rugby team qualifies for Paris Olympics, men's team faces another qualifier
Canada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but the men's team will have to continue trying to qualify.
-
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.