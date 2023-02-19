Biden's test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters 2nd year
One year ago, U.S. President Joe Biden was bracing for the worst as Russia massed troops in preparation to invade Ukraine.
As many in the West and even in Ukraine doubted Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions, the White House was adamant: War was coming and Kyiv was woefully outgunned.
In Washington, Biden's aides prepared contingency plans and even drafts of what the president would say should Ukraine's capital quickly fall to Russian forces -- a scenario deemed likely by most U.S. officials. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was offered help getting out of his country if he wanted it.
Yet as Russia's invasion reaches the one-year mark, the city stands and Ukraine has beaten even its own expectations, buoyed by a U.S.-led alliance that has agreed to equip Ukrainian forces with tanks, advanced air defence systems, and more, while keeping the Kyiv government afloat with tens of billions of dollars in direct assistance.
For Biden, Ukraine was an unexpected crisis, but one that fits squarely into his larger foreign policy outlook that the United States and like-minded allies are in the midst of a generational conflict to demonstrate that liberal democracies such as the U.S. can out-deliver autocracies.
In the estimation of the White House, the war transformed what had been Biden's rhetorical warnings -- a staple of his 2020 campaign speeches -- into an urgent call to action.
Now, as Biden prepares to travel to Poland to mark the anniversary of the war, he faces a legacy-defining moment.
"President Biden's task is to make the case for sustained free world support for Ukraine," said Daniel Fried, a U.S. ambassador to Poland during the Clinton administration and now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council. "This is an important trip. And really, Biden can define the role of the free world in turning back tyranny."
Biden administration officials are quick to direct primary credit for Ukraine's staying power to the courage of its armed forces, with a supporting role to the Russian military's ineptitude. But they also believe that without their early warnings and the massive support they orchestrated, Ukraine would have been all but wiped off the map by now.
Sustaining Ukraine's fight, while keeping the war from escalating into a potentially catastrophic wider conflict with NATO, will go down as one of Biden's enduring foreign policy accomplishments, they argue.
In Poland, Biden is set to meet with allies to reassure them of the U.S. commitment to the region and to helping Ukraine "as long as it takes." It's a pledge that is met with skepticism both at home and abroad as the invasion enters its second year, and as Putin shows no signs of retreating from an invasion that has left more than 100,000 of his own forces killed or wounded, along with tens of thousands of Ukrainian service members and civilians -- and millions of refugees.
Biden's job now is, in part, to persuade Americans -- and a worldwide audience -- that it's more important than ever to stay in the fight, while cautioning that an endgame is unlikely to come quickly.
His visit to Poland is an opportunity to make the case to "countries that repudiate archaic notions of imperial conquest and wars of aggression about the need to continue to support Ukraine and oppose Russia," said John Sullivan, who stepped down as the U.S. ambassador to Moscow in September. "We always preach, we are seeking to protect a rules-based international order. It's completely done if Russia gets away with this."
The U.S. resolve to stand up to Russia is also being tested by domestic concerns and economic uncertainty.
Forty-eight percent of the U.S. public say they favour the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine, with 29 per cent opposed and 22 per cent saying they're neither in favour nor opposed, according to a poll published this past week by the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It's evidence of slipping support since May 2022, less than three months into the war, when 60 per cent of U.S. adults said they were in favour of sending Ukraine weapons.
Further, Americans are about evenly divided on sending government funds directly to Ukraine, with 37 per cent in favour and 38 per cent opposed, with 23 per cent saying neither, according to the AP-NORC poll.
This month, 11 House Republicans introduced what they called the "Ukraine fatigue" resolution urging Biden to end military and financial aid to Ukraine, while pushing Ukraine and Russia to come to a peace agreement. Meanwhile, the more traditionalist national security wing of the GOP, including just-announced 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley, a former UN envoy, has critiqued the pace of U.S. assistance, pressing for the quicker transfer of more advanced weaponry.
"Don't look at Twitter, look at people in power," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told the Munich Security Conference on Friday. "We are committed to helping Ukraine."
But Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said he wants the president and his administration to impress on allies the need to share the burden as Americans grow weary of current levels of U.S. spending to assist Ukraine and Baltic allies.
Sullivan said he hears from Alaskans, "Hey, senator, why are we spending all this? And how come the Europeans aren't?"
From the beginning of his administration, Biden has argued the world is at a crucial moment pitting autocracies against democracies.
The argument was originally framed with China in mind as America's greatest economic and military adversary, and with Biden looking to reorient U.S. foreign policy toward the Pacific. The pivot toward Asia is an effort that each of his recent predecessors tried and failed to complete as war and foreign policy crises elsewhere shifted their attention.
With that goal, Biden sought to quickly end the U.S. military's presence in Afghanistan seven months into his term. The end to America's longest war was darkened by a chaotic withdrawal as 13 U.S. troops and 169 Afghan civilians looking to flee the country were killed by a bombing near Kabul's international airport carried out by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate.
U.S. officials say the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan has given the administration the bandwidth and resources to focus on assisting Ukraine in the first land war in Europe since the Second World War while putting increased focus on countering China's assertive actions in the Indo-Pacific.
While the war in Ukraine caused large price increases in energy and food markets --- exacerbating rampant and persistent inflation -- Biden aides saw domestic benefits to the president. The war, they argued, allowed Biden to showcase his ability to work across the aisle to maintain funding for Ukraine and showcase his leadership on the global stage.
However the months ahead unfold, it's almost certain to be messy.
While Biden last year had to walk back a public call for regime change in Russia that he had delivered off the cuff from Poland just weeks after the war began, U.S. officials increasingly see internal discontent and domestic pressures on Putin as key to ending the conflict.
"So how does it end?" Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said at an event this past week in Washington to mark the coming anniversary. "It ends with a safe, viable Ukraine. It ends with Putin limping back off the battlefield. I hope it ends eventually with a Russian citizenry, who also says, `That was a bad deal for us and we want a better future."'
When Biden hosted Zelenskyy in Washington in December, the U.S. president encouraged him to pursue a "just peace" -- a framing that the Ukrainian leader chafed against.
"For me as a president, `just peace' is no compromises," Zelenskyy said. He said the war would end once Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity were restored, and Russia had paid back Ukraine for all the damage inflicted by its forces.
"There can't be any `just peace' in the war that was imposed on us," he added.
------
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?
Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. But will it put a stop to climate change? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this month's Riskin Report.
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Anthem for King Charles III's coronation written by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as 'Cats,' 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Evita,' has written the anthem for King Charles III's coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a 'joyful noise.'
RCMP discontinues search for foreign object downed over Yukon
The RCMP says it has ended its search for an unidentified aerial object shot down over central Yukon last Saturday.
Canada
-
Federal funding for Black entrepreneurs a 'beacon of hope,' though barriers persist
Launched in September 2020, Canada's Black Entrepreneurship Program is aimed at helping Black business owners overcome barriers they face navigating financial institutions and entrepreneurship in general. But academics and advocates point out the barriers Black people continue to face while interacting with these institutions.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
-
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is time for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
-
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
-
Ontario addresses about half of intimate partner violence inquest recommendations
Ontario is working on implementing some of the recommendations from an inquest into the deaths of three women at the hands of their former partner, but the son of one victim is disappointed by what has not been done so far.
World
-
North Korea makes fresh threats, U.S. bombers fly after ICBM test
North Korea said Sunday its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its 'fatal' nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.
-
Michigan State struggles with uncertain return to classes
On Monday, staff and students are set to return to class at Michigan State University. The university confirmed Friday in an email to students and staff that campus operations would resume, even as officials have faced pressure to delay the return.
-
Biden's test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters 2nd year
As Russia's invasion reaches the one-year mark, Kyiv stands and Ukraine has beaten even its own expectations, buoyed by a U.S.-led alliance that has agreed to equip Ukrainian forces with tanks, advanced air defence systems, and more, while keeping the city's government afloat with tens of billions of dollars in direct assistance.
-
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
-
Indonesian police to deport mafia fugitive back to Italy
Indonesian police said Sunday they will escort back to Italy an Italian-Australian fugitive who was arrested on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali after seven years on the run in connection with drug trafficking and organized crime.
-
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings
A gunman authorities say killed six people in Mississippi busted into his ex-wife's home, smashed her boyfriend in the head with the butt of a gun before shooting her in the head, her boyfriend told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Politics
-
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'Could have done things better': justice minister on feds' engagement with protesters
Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti says while he doesn't want to 'point fingers,' in hindsight the federal government could have 'done things better' and 'cooperated better' when it came to engaging with protesters and other levels of government during the 'Freedom Convoy' last year.
Health
-
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
-
University of Alberta researchers eye artificial intelligence to weigh opioid risks
Researchers in Alberta are experimenting with artificial intelligence to measure the risks of prescription opioids amid the ongoing drug overdose crisis across Canada.
-
U.S. health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors -- with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
-
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
-
Anker recalls 535 series power banks due to fire risk
Anker has issued a recall notice for its 535 series power banks as they may pose a potential fire hazard.
Entertainment
-
Anthem for King Charles III's coronation written by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as 'Cats,' 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Evita,' has written the anthem for King Charles III's coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a 'joyful noise.'
-
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
-
Media mogul, former National Arts Centre president Peter Herrndorf dies, family says
Peter Herrndorf, a lawyer, Canadian media mogul and the former president and chief executive officer of the National Arts Centre, has died. He was 82.
Business
-
How to keep your Twitter account secure -- without paying
Twitter users were greeted early Saturday with an ultimatum to subscribe to the platform's premium service or lose access to two-factor authentication.
-
International investors hope to see business-savvy mayor in Toronto, observers say
As Toronto looks to elect a new mayor in the coming months, observers say international investors are looking for another business-savvy leader like John Tory to take the helm.
-
High gas prices may have curbed downward inflation trend in January: economists
Canada's annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, but economists are predicting that higher fuel prices in January may have hindered that trend.
Lifestyle
-
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
Sports
-
'A dream come true': Blue Jays hire Burlington high school teacher and former national team star as 2nd-ever female coach
From public school teacher to professional baseball coach. It’s not a jump that many educators get to make.
-
Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkiye earthquake
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkiye. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu's body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said Saturday.
-
Greek skier Ginnis takes silver, Kristoffersen wins slalom
Greek racer AJ Ginnis finished runner-up to gold medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in the men's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships Sunday to earn his country its first medal at a worlds in any Olympic sport on snow or ice.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.