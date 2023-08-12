Biden's re-election bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
As he gears up for re-election, U.S. President Joe Biden is already facing questions about his ability to convince voters that the economy is performing well. There's skepticism about the 80-year-old president's ability to manage a second term. And on Friday, Biden faced a fresh setback when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to probe his son, Hunter.
Biden's challenges pale in comparison with his predecessor and possible future rival, Donald Trump, who is facing three criminal indictments, with additional charges expected soon. But the appointment of the special counsel was nonetheless a reminder of the vulnerabilities facing Biden as he wages another election campaign in a deeply uncertain political climate.
There was little immediate sign that Garland's decision meaningfully changed Biden's standing within his party. If anything, it underscored the unprecedented nature of the next election. Rather than a battle of ideas waged on the traditional campaign trail, the next push for the presidency may be shaped by sudden legal twists in courtrooms from Washington to Delaware and Miami.
"Prior to Trump, this would be a big deal," New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said of Friday's announcement. "Now, I don't think it means anything. Trump has made everyone so numb to this stuff."
Referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, Buckley added, "Because of how dismissive MAGA America is to the very real crimes of Trump and his family, it has numbed the minds of swing voters and Democratic voters or activists who would normally be fully engaged and outraged."
Polling has consistently shown that Democratic voters were not excited about Biden's re-election even before Garland's announcement.
Just 47% of Democrats wanted Biden to run again in 2024, according to an AP-NORC poll conducted in April. Democrats' enthusiasm for Biden's presidential campaign has consistently trailed behind Republicans' enthusiasm for Trump's: 55% of Republicans said they wanted Trump to run again in the AP-NORC poll. And Biden's approval rating in polling by Gallup stood at 41% on average over the last three months. Only Jimmy Carter notched a lower average rating in Gallup's polling at this point in his presidency, while ratings for Trump were about the same at 43%.
Garland announced Friday that he was naming David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware, as the special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. It comes as plea deal talks involving tax and gun charges in the case Weiss had already been probing hit an impasse.
The appointment of a special counsel ensures that Trump will not stand alone as the only presidential candidate grappling with the fallout of a serious criminal investigation in the midst of the 2024 campaign season.
Of course, the cases are hardly equal in the context of the next presidential election.
There is no evidence that President Biden himself has committed any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Trump has been charged in a plot to undermine democracy for his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
He's also facing separate charges for refusing to turn over classified documents after leaving the White House and financial crimes in New York related to a hush money case involving a porn star. And Georgia prosecutors are investigating whether Trump broke state laws by interfering in the 2020 election.
Still, Republicans were hopeful that the new special counsel may ultimately shift attention away from Trump's baggage while bolstering conservative calls to impeach the Democratic president, a proposal that has divided the GOP on Capitol Hill, which has long sought evidence linking Hunter Biden's alleged wrongdoings to his father.
Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, has already obtained thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions as part of a congressional probe. He released a statement Friday accusing Garland of "trying to stonewall congressional oversight."
Comer vowed "to follow the Biden family's money trail."
Trump, the overwhelming front-runner in the crowded Republican presidential nomination fight, used the opportunity to put his likely general election opponent on the defensive, referring to the "Biden crime family" and the "Biden cartel."
"If this special counsel is truly independent -- even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue -- he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter's laptop, should face the required consequences," the Trump campaign said in a statement.
Back in New Hampshire, Buckley acknowledged that voters are not excited about Biden's re-election.
"But they're really not excited about Trump," he said. "There's a seriousness around this election. People can say they're not excited (about Biden). They can say, 'Oh, he shouldn't run again.' But the reality is that he's the only alternative to Trump."
Meanwhile, it's unclear how closely key voters are paying attention.
A Marquette Law School Poll conducted last month found that about three-quarters of Americans had heard about Hunter Biden's agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of tax evasion and a gun charge. Republicans were slightly more likely than Democrats to say they have heard "a lot" about the topic, with independents being much less likely to be paying attention.
Democratic strategist Bill Burton suggested the GOP's focus on the president's son would backfire.
"From a political standpoint, I think Republicans are stupid to spend so much time talking about the president's son," he said. "People are going to be voting on the economy. They're going to be voting on who's tougher on social media companies and national security."
Burton continued, "As a dad, I think it's pretty disgusting that you would attack someone's son like this."
------
AP polls and surveys reporter Linley Sanders in Washington contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise
Deadly wildfires that swept with alarming speed and strength through the Hawaiian island of Maui reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive a conflagration that has taken at least 80 lives.
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Orthopedic surgery delays lead to all-time high in backlog of patients, experts say
With 130,000 people in Canada waiting in a backlog for an orthopedic operation, hospitals throughout the country have been playing catch-up since the early days of the pandemic. The long wait times have led to poorer surgical outcomes, more patients seeking expensive pain management drugs, and pushed some patients to seek treatment outside of the country.
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista added to Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre
The familiar song of “Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se” echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
Canada
-
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
-
'It was a firestorm': Vancouver man with home on Maui describes devastation on island
A Vancouver man who lives part time on the Hawaiian island of Maui has described how an enormous “firestorm” engulfed the town of Lahaina, where at least 53 people were killed by the devastating blaze.
-
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
-
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
-
Canada to experience significant wildfire activity for 'many weeks yet': federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
-
Roger Thibault, one of the first gay men to have a same-sex civil union in Quebec, has died
Roger Thibault, a man that was half of one of the first same-sex couples in North America to enter into a civil union, died on Friday.
World
-
Polish minister says reinforcement at the border with Belarus is due to hostile rhetoric and actions
Poland's defense minister said Saturday that the country has increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid "destabilizing" actions by its pro-Russian neighbor.
-
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as U.S.-Iran tensions high
Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on Saturday warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized, a stark advisory amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.
-
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise
Deadly wildfires that swept with alarming speed and strength through the Hawaiian island of Maui reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive a conflagration that has taken at least 80 lives.
-
No bathing during air raids — but beaches in southern Ukraine port reopen
Beaches officially opened for swimming in Ukraine’s largest port city of Odesa for the first time since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, local officials announced Saturday.
-
Activist in Niger with ties to junta tells the AP region needs to 'accept new regime' or risk war
The only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president in Niger and regional countries threatening an invasion to reinstate him is to recognize the new regime, a rights defender with ties to the junta told The Associated Press.
-
Record-breaking summit of K2 dogged by allegations that western climbers left Pakistani man to die
An investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world's most treacherous mountain, a Pakistani mountaineer said Saturday, following allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall.
Politics
-
Teacher's union says government violated bargaining rules over reading memo
The union representing elementary school teachers in Ontario has filed a complaint with the province's labour relations board, accusing the government of failing to act in good faith by issuing new requirements related to reading screenings while bargaining is ongoing.
-
Concrete actions must accompany diverse cabinet: Canada Research Chair
An academic expert on inclusive politics says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move last month to introduce more diversity into his cabinet won't have much effect unless it goes beyond surface-level representation.
-
Canadian industries seek extension on country's human-rights supply chain law
Canadian industries are pushing back against the country's planned January launch date of the Modern Slavery Act, intended to fight forced labour and child labour in supply chains, as mining and apparel trade groups say the government has failed to spell out the details of the law's requirements.
Health
-
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls Monster energy drinks with labelling issues
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a national recall of Monster brand energy drinks. The recall affects all flavours of the drink that contain caffeine and that do not have bilingual labelling in English and French.
-
Doctors in England walk off job again as pay dispute with U.K. government shows no progress
Tens of thousands of doctors in England walked off the job Friday for another four days, with growing concerns that their bitter pay dispute with the British government will drag on into the winter.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists discover new, 'otherworldly' species with 20 arms in the Antarctic Ocean
After years of trawling through the Antarctic Ocean, scientists have discovered several new underwater species, including one that has 20 arms and resembles a fruit.
-
Researchers have identified a new pack of endangered grey wolves in California
A new pack of grey wolves has shown up in California's Sierra Nevada, several hundred miles away from any other known population of the endangered species, wildlife officials announced Friday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Entertainment
-
Montreal's Sarah Bernstein explores power and prejudice in Booker longlisted 'Study for Obedience'
Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein said that quote captured an "interesting tension" and provided inspiration for the novel that has now been longlisted for this year's prestigious Booker Prize. The literary award recognizes the best long fiction work published in the U.K. and Ireland and written in English.
-
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
-
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
Business
-
He's 'just Ken' but will the 'Barbie' movie change his popularity?
As reflected in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster movie that tackles the legacy of Mattel's famous doll, Barbie has always been more popular than Ken. For every Ken doll sold today, there's generally eight to 10 Barbies sold, according to Jim Silver, a toy industry expert and CEO of review site of TTPM.
-
Some news outlets report difficulty posting on Meta apps amid restriction rollout
News outlets say they've been unable to post on Meta's social media sites some or all of the time since the digital giant began rolling out its restrictions on Canadian news in response to federal legislation.
-
Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left a federal courtroom in handcuffs Friday after a judge revoked his bail after concluding that the fallen cryptocurrency wiz had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him.
Lifestyle
-
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
-
Glass bottle buildings bring tourists to Manitoba community
In the 1980s, a Manitoba coupled named Bob and Dora Cain converted thousands of glass bottles into structures that currently stand in Treherne, Man.
-
Travelling to Maui? Here's how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
Sports
-
Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista added to Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre
The familiar song of “Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se” echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday.
-
Pegula hangs on to beat world No. 1 Swiatek, advance to National Bank Open final
American Jessica Pegula held on to defeat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-2, (4) 6-7, 6-4 on Saturday in a match where serving appeared to be a major disadvantage, advancing to the National Bank Open women's singles final.
-
De Minaur rolls to 6-1, 6-3 victory over Davidovich Fokina in NBO Toronto semifinal
Alex De Minaur was in full control of a 6-1, 6-3 semifinal victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the National Bank Open on Saturday to earn a berth in his first career Masters 1000 final.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.