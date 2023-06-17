Biden's rally with union workers will mark first big event of his 2024 campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to promote his pro-labour record Saturday at his first major political rally since he formalized his reelection campaign, appearing alongside union members to make the case that his economic agenda is boosting the middle class.
His campaign says Biden, who will appear at the Philadelphia Convention Center, will "lay out the core principles of his economic message." The president also intends to talk about how a sweeping climate, tax and health care package he signed into law last year has cut the cost of prescription drugs and lowered insurance premiums. It's part of his administration's focus on his achievements during his first two years in office -- the centrepiece argument for a second term.
Several of the nation's most powerful unions -- including the AFL-CIO, American Federation of Teachers and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees -- officially endorsed Biden's campaign on Friday. The first-of-its-kind joint endorsement among the unions and the backdrop of hundreds of workers are part of a meticulously choreographed effort to show the support of labor behind what Biden himself calls the most pro-union president in history.
"I'm saying that my philosophy about building from the middle out and the bottom up is working," Biden told reporters before a fundraiser in Connecticut on Friday evening.
The Philadelphia event also comes amid some encouraging economic news for Biden, with inflation cooling last month, continuing a steady decline in consumer prices primarily driven by lower gas prices, a smaller rise in grocery costs than in previous months and less expensive furniture, air fares and appliances.
The city and Pennsylvania have long been at the heart of Biden's political efforts. Philadelphia was the site of his campaign headquarters in 2020 and the state was one of a handful that had voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped back to Democrats four years later.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said some union members supported Trump in the past because "there is a lot of grievance in this country and there is a lot of unhappiness. And what Trump was a master at was being able to exploit fear and exploit grievance."
She said part of the reason the AFT and other top unions endorsed Biden nearly 18 months before Election Day 2024 was to promote Biden's economic record against Republican-championed cultural issues.
Biden is "going to feel very, very comfortable when he's in Philadelphia. He's going to be among friends," added Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. He pushed for a coordinated endorsement of Biden's reelection campaign from top unions early in the cycle.
Until now, Biden's primary campaign activity has been fundraising. He raised money at a private home in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Friday and soon will hold fundraisers in California, Maryland, Illinois and New York.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as monarch
King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London's Horse Guards Parade. Here are some things to know about the colourful spectacle.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Rescuers are braving snipers and racing time to ferry Ukrainians out of Russian-occupied flood zones
Massive flooding from the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6 has devastated towns along the lower Dnieper River in the Kherson region, a front line in the war. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of causing the breach.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border
Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said Saturday.
How the U.S. writers' strike is impacting Canada
While the writers' strike is causing massive production delays in the U.S., it's also having a direct impact on Hollywood North.
Canada
-
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
-
Code orange activated at northern B.C. hospital after bus rollover injures 17
Seventeen people have been hospitalized in Prince George, B.C., following what police are describing as a "motor vehicle incident" involving a charter bus.
-
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
-
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
World
-
Did migrants reject help before deadly Greek wreck, or beg for it? Coast guard, activists disagree
Activists, migration experts and opposition politicians have criticized Greek authorities for not acting earlier to rescue a boat of migrants. Here is a timeline of events based on reports from Greek authorities, a commercial ship, and activists who said they were in touch with passengers.
-
Some Republicans are angry about Trump's prosecution yet ready to vote for someone else in 2024
While there is widespread distrust of the Justice Department and its pursuit of him on charges that he illegally stored classified documents and tried to hide them from federal officials, some voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina say Trump has become too damaged to be nominated by his party a third time.
-
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border
Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said Saturday.
-
Biden's rally with union workers will mark first big event of his 2024 campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to promote his pro-labour record Saturday at his first major political rally since he formalized his reelection campaign, appearing alongside union members to make the case that his economic agenda is boosting the middle class.
-
U.S. imposes visa restrictions for some Ugandans following adoption of anti-gay law
Washington on Friday announced it is imposing visa restrictions for Ugandans it accuses of 'undermining the democratic process' in Uganda after the enactment of an anti-gay law in the East African country.
-
Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89
The Mississippi man known as "Case 1," the first person to be diagnosed with autism, has died.
Politics
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Canada will deploy Leopard 2 tank squadron to NATO battlegroup in Latvia
The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks and about 131 personnel to a NATO force in Latvia by next spring, Defence Minister Anita Anand said Friday.
-
Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers approve new four-year contract, PSAC says
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 155,000 federal workers for Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency "voted overwhelmingly in favour" of new tentative agreements reached last month with the federal government.
Health
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
-
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
-
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Entertainment
-
How the U.S. writers' strike is impacting Canada
While the writers' strike is causing massive production delays in the U.S., it's also having a direct impact on Hollywood North.
-
Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash
Los Angeles prosecutors charged former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home.
-
Valentino challenges masculine notions, opening Milan Fashion Week menswear previews
The cries of adoring fans filled the air as stars like actor Jacob Elordi and Italian singer Elodie arrived for the Valentino show, which opened Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Friday.
Business
-
Despite widespread protest, Reddit CEO says company is 'not negotiating' on 3rd-party app charges
If you hopped on Reddit to scroll through your favorite forums this week, you may have encountered 'private' or 'restricted' messages. That's because thousands of subreddits chose to go dark in an ongoing protest over the company's plan to start charging certain third-party developers to access the site's data.
-
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Why employment is no longer a sure-fire way out of poverty
A new study commissioned by Community Food Centres Canada is highlighting a "crisis" for single, working-age Canadians, with one in five living in poverty.
Lifestyle
-
The truth about how often you should wash your hair
A report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have led you rethink your hair care routine. But experts say there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to how often you should wash your hair — or what you can do to maintain it on off days.
-
Do you believe in haunted houses? 40 per cent of Canadians say yes, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Research Co. revealed that nearly two in five Canadians believe haunted houses are real.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
Sports
-
Vegas Golden Knights championship parade expected to rival New Year's Eve on Strip, planners say
Tens of thousands of Vegas Golden Knights fans, maybe more, are expected at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally to mark the team's first-ever NHL championship.
-
Canadians dispatch Hungary to reach round of 16 at World Cup of Darts
Canada improved to 2-0-0 at the 450,000-pound ($762,360) My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts on Friday, dispatching Hungary 4-1.
-
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Adam Cimber reinstated from paternity list
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Adam Cimber was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Friday's game against the Texas Rangers.
Autos
-
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.