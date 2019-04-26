Biden reports $6.3 million in one-day haul, biggest in 2020 field
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives at the Wilmington train station Thursday April 25, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden announced his candidacy for president via video on Thursday morning. (AP / Matt Slocum)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 3:27PM EDT
Former Vice-President Joe Biden is reporting he raised $6.3 million in the first day of his campaign, the most of any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in the first 24 hours after their announcements.
In a news release Friday, Biden's campaign says he raised the money from nearly 97,000 individuals across all 50 states, including 65,000 who weren't solicited by email.
Biden edged former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's first-day total of $6.1 million and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' sum of slightly less than $6 million.
Biden attended a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday evening aimed at raising $500,000. Hosts said Friday raised substantially more.
The former vice-president under Barack Obama entered the race Thursday, declaring the "soul of this nation" at stake under President Donald Trump's administration.
