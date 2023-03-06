Biden re-election bid faces resistance from some Democrats

Stationmaster charged in Greece train crash that killed 57

A stationmaster accused of causing Greece's deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the tragedy.

