Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a four-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.
"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," Biden said in a statement. It was his first acknowledgement of the child.
"This is not a political issue, it's a family matter," he said. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."
Hunter Biden's paternity was established by DNA testing after Roberts sued for child support, and the two parties recently resolved outstanding child support issues. The president's son wrote about his encounter with Roberts in his 2021 memoir, saying it came while he was deep in addiction to alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine.
"I had no recollection of our encounter," he wrote. "That's how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I've taken responsibility for."
An attorney for Roberts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The president, who has made a commitment to family central to his public persona, has faced increasing criticism from political rivals and pundits for failing to acknowledge the granddaughter. According to a person familiar with the matter, he was taking the cue from his son while the legal proceedings played out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.
Hunter Biden has four other children, including a son, Beau, born by his wife Melissa Cohen in 2020. He was named after the president's late son who died of cancer in 2015, leaving behind two children.
Biden's grandchildren have played a distinctive role in his presidency, often accompanying the president or first lady on trips and making regular visits to the White House. The president has also credited his grandchildren with persuading him to challenge then-President Donald Trump for the White House in 2020.
Biden's statement was first reported by People Magazine.
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Canada issues recall of more caffeinated drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content.
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Canadian women strike interim labour deal but say plenty more needs to be settled
The Canadian women's soccer team confirmed Friday it has reached an interim labour agreement with Canada Soccer covering compensation for 2023, including prize money from the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
Canada
-
Nova Scotians deliver help to one another with cash and labour for flood cleanup
Residents of Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville are still cleaning up from the deadly and destructive flash flooding that impacted parts of Nova Scotia one week ago.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
-
Newfoundland police officer found guilty of sex assault is once again out on bail
A Newfoundland police officer is once again out on bail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her living room while he was on duty.
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Head-on crash leaves 3 dead, 3 injured in Saguenay, Que.
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.
World
-
-
4 air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched off the Queensland coast
Four air crew members were missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint military exercises with the United States, officials said Saturday.
-
The UFO congressional hearing was 'insulting' to U.S. employees, a top Pentagon official says
A top Pentagon official has attacked this week's widely watched congressional hearing on UFOs, calling the claims 'insulting' to employees who are investigating sightings and accusing a key witness of not cooperating with the official U.S. government investigation.
-
U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.
-
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
When Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019 from her home in a Phoenix suburb days before her 15th birthday, she left a signed note for her family promising she would return.
-
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
Politics
-
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
-
Federal government posts $1.5B surplus for first two months of fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $1.5 billion in April and May, the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
-
Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon won the provincial byelection in the riding of Kanata-Carleton, receiving 34.35 per cent of the vote.
Health
-
Canada issues recall of more caffeinated drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content.
-
Health Canada recalls unauthorized skin lightening, treatment products containing 'dangerous ingredients'
Health Canada has recalled various unapproved skin lightening and skin treatment products that may pose serious health risks.
-
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant 'X' sign that was installed Friday on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters as owner Elon Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.
-
Meta plans retention 'hooks' for Threads as more than half of users leave app
Meta Platforms executives are heavily focused on boosting retention on their new Twitter rival Threads, after the app lost more than half of its users in the weeks following its buzzy launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday.
-
A worm has been revived after 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift fans 'Shake It Off,' causing record-breaking seismic activity during Seattle shows
Taylor Swift fans are in their record-breaking era. After two nights of earth-shaking dancing at Swift's Seattle 'Eras' tour concert, enthusiastic Swifties caused seismic activity equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.
-
Fragments of what's believed to be Beethoven's skull were in California drawer for decades
Bone fragments believed to be from 18th-century composer Ludwig van Beethoven have made their way back to Vienna after living in a locked drawer of a home in Carmichael for the past 30 years.
-
The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Business
-
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
-
Subway tuna lawsuit is being dismissed
A high-profile lawsuit by a California woman who claimed that Subway's tuna products contain ingredients other than tuna is being dismissed.
-
Economy grew in May despite wildfire effects, looks to have slowed in June: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent in May despite downward pressure from wildfire-hit oil and gas production but it looks to have slowed in June, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
Sports
-
Canadian women strike interim labour deal but say plenty more needs to be settled
The Canadian women's soccer team confirmed Friday it has reached an interim labour agreement with Canada Soccer covering compensation for 2023, including prize money from the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.
-
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at World Aquatics Championship
This was the dominant performance Summer McIntosh was looking for at this year's World Aquatics Championships.
-
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent
The IOC assured Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan on Friday that she will have a place at the Paris Olympics next year after she was disqualified from a key ranking event for refusing to shake hands with a Russian she had beaten.
Autos
-
Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of F-150 pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. over parking brake issue
Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of newer model Ford pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to an issue with electric parking brakes.
-
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales
Tesla is ramping up efforts to open showrooms on tribal lands where it can sell directly to consumers, circumventing laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favour of the dealership model.
-
Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Verstappen gets grid penalty
Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen's five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.