Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
When President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meet in Washington Friday, the leaders will share some awareness of what it's like to walk in one another's shoes.
Biden, a centrist Democrat, defeated incumbent Donald Trump in a fraught race, securing victory with thin margins in several battleground states. In Brazil's tightest election since its return to democracy over three decades ago, Lula, the leftist leader of the Workers' Party, squeaked out a win against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who earned the nickname "Trump of the Tropics" and was an outspoken admirer of the former U.S. president.
Both Trump and Bolsonaro sowed doubts about the vote, without ever presenting evidence, but their claims nevertheless resonated with their most die-hard supporters. In the U.S. Capitol, Trump supporters staged the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection seeking to prevent Biden's win from being certified. Last month, thousands of rioters stormed the Brazilian capital aiming to oust the newly-inaugurated Lula.
Friday's Oval Office talks, just over a month after Lula's swearing-in and the failed attempt to topple his presidency, are meant to spotlight that Brazil's democracy remains resilient and that relations between the Americas' two biggest democracies are back on track.
"Lula, he has everything on the table right now to be a democratic champion, given what happened in Brazil over the past month and a half," said Thiago de Aragao, a senior associate of the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "So, having seen Biden in a similar situation during January 6th, this is something that they can together focus on."
The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to safeguard democracy, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, insecurity in Haiti, migration and climate change, including efforts to stem deforestation of the Amazon, according to a senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters about the meeting on the condition of anonymity.
During his 2020 run for the White House, Biden proposed working with global partners to create a $20 billion fund that would encourage Brazil to change its approach to the Amazon. Analysts say Friday's meeting marks an ideal opportunity for Biden to announce a follow-up on the campaign pledge.
The senior Biden administration official declined to comment on whether Biden would announce a U.S. contribution to a multilateral climate effort known as the Amazon Fund. The official noted that Biden's special envoy for climate, John Kerry, is expected to soon travel to Brazil.
The two leaders previously met face-to-face in 2009 when Biden was vice president during Lula's first go-round as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010. Lula later spent 580 days in prison on corruption charges but the conviction was annulled in 2021 on procedural grounds and the Supreme Court later ruled the judge had been biased. Climate was a prominent topic in two recent phone calls between the leaders since Lula's October victory, according to the White House.
But Lula's biggest objective is securing ringing support for the legitimacy of his presidency as unease continues at home. It remains unclear how the animus Bolsonaro generated will be channelled going forward, and some opposition lawmakers allied with the former president are already calling for Lula's impeachment. Lula sacked the army's commander, with the defence minister citing "a fracture in the level of trust" in the force's top levels.
"You have the environment and other stuff, but Lula sitting down with Biden is an exercise in coup-proofing Brazil's democracy. It basically comes down to that," said Oliver Stuenkel, an international relations professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and think tank. "There is still genuine concern in the Brazilian government about the armed forces, and the biggest partner in containing the armed forces is the United States."
Bolsonaro, who is facing several investigations in Brazil, travelled to Florida during the final days of his presidency and has remained there since. He applied late last month for a six-month tourist visa to extend his U.S. stay. A group of Democratic lawmakers urged Biden to expel the former president on the grounds that the U.S. shouldn't provide safe harbour to would-be authoritarians.
The White House and State Department have declined to comment on Bolsonaro's visa status, citing privacy concerns. Valentina Sader, associate director of the Atlantic Council's Latin America Center, said that both Biden and Lula want to tread carefully on the visa issue.
"Lula is walking a fine line with the Bolsonaro visa situation and is looking to avoid being seen as persecuting Bolsonaro," Sader said. "And for Biden, in any way he can avoid this becoming a bigger thing than it needs to be, I think that that will be his choice."
Biden stands ready to discuss Bolsonaro's presence in the United States should Lula raise it, according to the Biden administration official. Analysts have said Lula is unlikely to do so, in part because for him Bolsonaro's absence from Brazil is a welcome change.
Lula was scheduled to meet Democratic lawmakers and union officials before Biden.
Even as Lula has been lauded for his democratic bona fides, he declines to criticize authoritarianism in Venezuela and Cuba, saying the nations are entitled to self-determination, and he often sides with their left-wing leaders.
That marks something of a departure from Biden's pro-democracy agenda, said Bruna Santos, director of the Brazil Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington. But the Brazilian leader is aware of the risks of leaning too close and will measure his words in Washington, she added.
Ukraine could make for a somewhat awkward divergence between the two leaders. Lula previously said the country was as much to blame for the war as Russia, though he more recently clarified that he thought Russia was wrong to invade.
Lula has declined to provide Ukraine with munitions.
------
Biller reported from Rio de Janeiro
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Death toll rises to more than 20,000, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkiye on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier of the Crown prosecutor's office.
BREAKING | Canadian economy added 150,000 jobs in January
The Canadian economy added a whopping 150,000 jobs in January while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
opinion | Rising tensions between China, U.S. reach a fevered pitch in the wake of balloon-gate: analyst
China's high-stakes decision to illegally launch a spy balloon into U.S. airspace has set off a chain reaction, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad test
SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
'It's unimaginable': Trudeau meets with grieving families at Laval vigil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
Russia says it will cut oil production over Western caps
Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month in response to the West capping the price of its crude over the war in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday, according to multiple Russian news media reports.
Canada
-
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier of the Crown prosecutor's office.
-
Mix of snow, freezing rain closes schools across the Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Gap in services for Indigenous people in B.C. correctional centres: audit
An audit has found British Columbia's Provincial Health Services Authority did not consistently provide Indigenous inmates with mental health or addictions diagnoses with access to services they needed inside jails.
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
6 dead, including 4 children, after Quebec house fire
Six people are dead, including four children, after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Jacques, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning. Their identities have not yet been confirmed, and formal identification will take place in a laboratory.
-
Plaque commemorating 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy' removed
A plaque memorializing a watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been taken down.
World
-
China calls U.S. House resolution 'political manipulation'
China on Friday dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning China over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as "purely political manipulation and hyping up." The resolution, which passed unanimously on Thursday, condemned China for a violation of U.S. sovereignty.
-
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
When President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meet in Washington Friday, the leaders will share some awareness of what it's like to walk in one another's shoes.
-
Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine with broad bombardments
Russia unleashed strategic bombers, killer drones and rockets in a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian targets early Friday, as a military push by Moscow that Kyiv says has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion.
-
Death toll rises to more than 20,000, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkiye on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
-
opinion
opinion | Rising tensions between China, U.S. reach a fevered pitch in the wake of balloon-gate: analyst
China's high-stakes decision to illegally launch a spy balloon into U.S. airspace has set off a chain reaction, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
-
Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds
One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month has admitted he did not witness the alleged reckless driving that was the justification for pulling over Nichols but still approached his car while brandishing his gun, according to police documents seeking to bar him from working in law enforcement.
Politics
-
'The worst time to go backwards': International aid groups fear cuts as budget looms
Canada's aid sector is nervously awaiting this spring's federal budget amid fears of funding cuts that could require projects abroad to shut down.
-
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.
-
Justice minister says federal government giving bail reform 'serious consideration'
Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving 'serious consideration' to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.
Health
-
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
-
Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm
The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm.
-
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
Sci-Tech
-
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
-
Sextortion warning: How to protect yourself from scammers seeking nude photos, money
Law enforcement agencies including the RCMP warn that financial sextortion is increasing in Canada, and that everybody is at risk amid what they're calling a “public safety crisis.”
-
Rare green comet visible by binoculars this weekend as it passes close to Mars
This week may be the last chance to snag a glimpse of a rare green comet as it zings past Mars in the night sky, potentially visible with no more than a pair of binoculars.
Entertainment
-
Movie Reviews: While it has the abs, the magic is missing from 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Magic Mike's Last Dance,' 'Your Place or Mine,' 'Somebody I Used to Know' and 'Seriously Red'.
-
Pamela Anderson on revisiting her painful past: 'I'm not looking for an apology'
Pamela Anderson says she's not looking for sympathy, nor for any apologies for the myriad career indignities she details in her recently released memoir and documentary.
-
Madonna hits back at ageist criticism after Grammy Awards appearance
Madonna has spoken out against criticism of her appearance after presenting at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. In her latest Instagram post, the multi-award-winning singer lamented being "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," after a close-up photo of her face went viral online and sparked a torrent of negative comments.
Business
-
Global shares fall, eyes on inflation, earnings, growth
Global shares were mostly lower on Friday after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere.
-
U.K. economy stagnates during final three months of 2022
The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year as the country struggled under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis that is squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest.
-
Canada's housing market to see listings fall in first quarter, before rebounding: TD
A new report says Canada's housing market will see new listings fall in the first quarter before rebounding later in the year and then, slowing to a more modest growth pace in 2024.
Lifestyle
-
'Happy we got the book back': 33 years later, book returned to Winnipeg library
A copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic 'Catcher in the Rye' has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
-
Dog-gone winter? Expert tips for a happy pet when the weather's not great
When the Canadian winter sets in, some dogs and their owners find it difficult to be outside as much as they are the rest of the year. One expert who says your pet needs just as much exercise now as ever, shares some tips to keep your dog active, healthy, and happy in the wintry months.
-
Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history
It was Valentine's Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth -- a fourth grader -- seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.
Sports
-
'I believe in these guys': 3 things Raptors boss Masai Ujiri said after a quieter than expected trade deadline
Many people expected the Toronto Raptors to be one of the most active teams in the lead up to the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, but aside from one minor deal to acquire a former Raptor, they stood pat.
-
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wins his second NFL MVP award on Thursday. He first won the award in 2018.
-
Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.