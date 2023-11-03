Biden is bound for Maine to mourn with a community reeling from a shooting that left 18 people dead
President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston, Maine to mourn with a community where 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. It's the type of trip that is becoming far too familiar.
"Too many times the president and first lady have travelled to communities completely torn apart by gun violence," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on the eve of the Bidens' trip on Friday. "We can't accept it as normal."
In addition to those killed, 13 people were injured in the Oct. 25 shootings at a bar and a bowling alley.
The Bidens will pay their respects to the victims, meet with first responders and grieve with families and community members affected by the shootings, Jean-Pierre said.
The president has said he's determined to fight gun violence in the U.S. He created the first-ever White House office of gun violence prevention, which is charged with finding solutions and fully implementing landmark gun safety legislation enacted last year. He's also pushing for a ban on so-called assault weapons.
The president has visited many communities scarred by mass shootings. He's been to Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; Monterey Park, California just in roughly the past year.
"There are too many other schools, too many other everyday places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America," Biden said during a speech on gun violence last year.
As of Friday, there have been at least 37 mass killings in the U.S. so far in 2023, leaving at least 195 people dead, not including shooters who died, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.
The shooting has many searching for answers.
Elizabeth Seal, whose husband Josh Seal was killed in the Maine shootings, said previously she was frustrated to learn that semiautomatic weapons were used.
"In general, I have no issue with the use of guns. Some people feel more comfortable having a gun for protection or for some it's a hunting tradition," Seal, who communicated through an ASL interpreter because she's deaf., told the AP earlier this week.
"But why do we have semiautomatic weapons available that people can get? That can cause such severe devastation? I don't see the point. There's no good reason for that. And so I hope that our lawmakers will do something to change that. I don't see this problem in other countries, right? This is an American issue."
Overall, stricter gun laws are desired by a majority of Americans, regardless of what the current gun laws are in their state. That desire could be tied to some Americans' perceptions of what fewer guns could mean for the country -- fewer mass shootings.
In Maine, shooter Robert Card, a 40-year-old firearms instructor, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound after the killings. Authorities said this week that his family had brought their concerns about his deteriorating mental health to the local sheriff five months before the deadly rampage. He had also undergone a mental health evaluation after he began behaving erratically at a training facility last summer.
Several thousand people attended vigils for the victims over the weekend, and residents started returning to work and school on Monday after stay-at-home orders were lifted.
Biden was notified of the shooting as he hosted a White House state dinner honouring Australia. He later stepped out of the event to speak by telephone with Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the state's representatives in Congress.
Mills, a Democrat, said she felt Biden's arrival in the city would be significant because it shows the country is grieving with Maine, and that the state has the president's support.
"By visiting us in our time of need, the president and first lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine -- and for that I am profoundly grateful," she said.
------
Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press writers David Sharp in Portland, Maine, and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist, saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
Most Canadians worried about the Israel-Hamas war spreading, increasing hate incidents at home: Nanos survey
A large majority of Canadians say they are worried about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas spreading to other countries in the Middle East and beyond, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City as top U.S. diplomat arrives in Israel
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
Australian police accuse lunch host of murdering 3 guests with poisonous mushrooms
The host of a weekend family lunch at her Australian country home was charged with murdering three guests with poisonous mushrooms and attempting to murder a fourth who was left fighting for life, police said on Thursday.
Canada
-
Minister promises changes to temporary visas, but no 'draconian measures'
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to recalibrate the number of people who come to Canada temporarily to make sure the program is sustainable, but details about what measures the government is considering remain unclear.
-
Canadian prisons 'disturbingly and unconscionably Indigenized': corrections watchdog
Zinger's latest annual report says 32 per cent of all federal inmates in Canada -- and 50 per cent of the women -- are Indigenous, compared to 25 per cent in 2013.
-
Lifetime cost of Canada's F-35 fighter jets is $73.9B: parliamentary budget officer
Canada will pay an estimated $73.9 billion to buy, fly and maintain its new fleet of F-35 fighter jets, the parliamentary budget officer said Thursday.
-
Most Canadians worried about the Israel-Hamas war spreading, increasing hate incidents at home: Nanos survey
A large majority of Canadians say they are worried about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas spreading to other countries in the Middle East and beyond, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
-
'I am sorry': Andrew Furey apologizes to Inuit in northern Labrador for harms of residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government failed to protect Indigenous children from the harms of residential schools, Premier Andrew Furey said in official apologies this week to survivors in Labrador.
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer purchased in Quebec and intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
World
-
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
-
The U.S. sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia's supplies for its war in Ukraine
The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and people from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to choke off Russia's access to tools and equipment that support its invasion of Ukraine.
-
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn U.S. economic embargo on Cuba for 31st year and urge its lifting
The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for a 31st year after its foreign minister urged, "Let Cuba live without the blockade!"
-
Biden is bound for Maine to mourn with a community reeling from a shooting that left 18 people dead
President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston, Maine to mourn with a community where 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. It's the type of trip that is becoming far too familiar.
-
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month
Tens of thousands of Las Vegas hotel workers fighting for new union contracts set a strike deadline Thursday.
-
UN will reduce number of refugees receiving cash aid in Lebanon by a third, citing funding cuts
Faced with an increasing funding crunch, the United Nations will cut the number of refugee families receiving cash assistance in Lebanon by nearly one-third next year, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said Thursday.
Politics
-
Foreign affairs minister says Canadians will soon be cleared to leave Gaza
Canada's minister of foreign affairs is reconfirming that Canadians and their families will be able to leave Gaza beginning in the coming days.
-
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist, saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
-
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
Health
-
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
-
N.B. woman raising awareness about the dangers of radon gas after terminal lung cancer diagnosis
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
-
'Taking away that loneliness': How an AI website is supporting women through breast cancer diagnoses
A new AI website, that got its start in Kitchener, Ont., is offering extra support for people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and their relatives.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
Entertainment
-
In the wake of Matthew Perry's death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend
Long before 'Friends' made its official debut in China, the show was a word-of-mouth phenomenon in the country. In the wake of Matthew Perry's death at 54, fans in China are mourning the loss of the star who felt less like a distant celebrity and more like an old friend.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Holdovers' is an uplifting tale that avoids the pitfalls of so many other movies about broken people
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Holdovers,' 'Priscilla,' 'NYAD' and 'Sly.'
-
Standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host new CBS late-night show after 'Colbert'
Standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been announced as the host of CBS' new late-night show 'After Midnight,' taking over the time slot following 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'
Business
-
Statistics Canada to release October jobs report this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its October labour force survey this morning.
-
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
-
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month
Tens of thousands of Las Vegas hotel workers fighting for new union contracts set a strike deadline Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada will warm your heart
A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.
-
What to know about the ‘tegu’, the large, exotic lizard found under a home in Athens
Tegu is an Argentine black and white lizard, it's an exotic pet and invasive species from South America.
-
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
Sports
-
Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death
Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice on Wednesday in the wake of former NHL player Adam Johnson's tragic death.
-
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
The Rangers won the first World Series championship in their 63-season franchise history by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.
-
Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series
There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike overwhelmingly approve the new contract
Autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.