Biden has started using a CPAP machine at night to deal with sleep apnea
U.S. President Joe Biden in recent weeks has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea, the White House said Wednesday. The revelation comes after indents from the mask were visible on the president's face as he departed the White House.
The president has disclosed since 2008 a history with sleep apnea, a potentially serious but common condition in which breathing can stop and start in the night. Biden used the machine Tuesday night, White House officials said. The imprint lines on his face were apparent when he left Wednesday morning for a speech in Chicago.
A CPAP machine is a motorized device that pumps air through a mask to open a sleeper's airway. About 5 million Americans have tried them.
While his history with the condition has long been disclosed, it didn't come up during his most recent physical in February. When he was vice president, doctors noted Biden had an irregular heartbeat probably linked to apnea.
The 80-year-old president is running for reelection and is the oldest person ever to hold the nation's highest office.
Roughly 30 million people in the U.S. are thought to have the condition, though only about 6 million are diagnosed with it, according to the American Medical Association. In people with the condition, throat and tongue muscles relax and block the airway during sleep, caused by obesity, aging or facial structure.
They stop breathing, sometimes for up to a minute and hundreds of times each night, then awake with loud gasping and snoring. That prevents them from getting deep, restorative sleep. Untreated sleep apnea can lead to dangerous drowsiness and increased heart attack risk. The problem is more common in men than women.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
Debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland Wednesday, aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
Regina Mayor, woman from Texas, meets Regina's mayor after online mix-up
An online mix-up in January 2022 led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor meeting Regina’s mayor in person on Tuesday.
Daniel Paul, historian who wrote painful story of Mi'kmaq people, dies at 84
Mi'kmaw elder Daniel Paul, who collected the often painful details of his people's history, died Tuesday at the age of 84.
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
Debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland Wednesday, aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.
Ex-NFL player among 11 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida, Alabama beaches
A former NFL quarterback, a firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 11 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida's Panhandle to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Railroad says Superfund town's health clinic submitted false medical claims
A major U.S. railroad found liable for spreading hazardous asbestos that killed hundreds of people in a Montana town is trying to convince a federal jury that a local clinic submitted hundreds of asbestos claims for people who weren't sick, earning them lifetime government benefits and bilking taxpayer funds.
Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying USUS$20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off.
France's Macron calls the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old that led to unrest 'inexcusable'
French President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting death of a 17-year-old delivery driver by police 'inexcusable' and pleaded for calm while justice takes its course. The government heightened the police presence in Paris and other big cities Wednesday after the killing triggered a night of scattered violence.
Assailants attack police station in Mexico as search continues for 16 abducted police employees
Assailants tossed at least one explosive device at a police station in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, police said Wednesday, as a massive search continued for 16 police employees abducted at gunpoint on a local highway.
Trudeau says he is 'really excited' about Olivia Chow's election win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he is 'really excited' with the prospect of having a 'strong progressive as mayor of Toronto' following Olivia Chow’s byelection win.
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin promises drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Virtual clinic in Toronto shifts to private model after OHIP cuts
A health-care clinic forced to shutter after the Ontario government capped virtual service fees is now privatizing in an effort to continue offering gender-affirming care.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
The rain that has been falling in northern Quebec since Monday likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires threatening several communities, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials say.
Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you have to already be famous
When producers of "Wheel of Fortune" named Ryan Seacrest -- probably the most ubiquitous man on entertainment television -- as its next host this week, it surprised virtually no one.
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Indigo reports $49.6M full-year loss compared with $3.3M profit a year earlier
Indigo Books and Music Inc. reported a loss of $49.6 million its latest financial year which saw a cyberattack take down its website and payment systems and compromise the personal information of some current and former employees.
U.S. public debt projected to reach 181 per cent of American economic activity in 30 years
The Congressional Budget Office is giving the world a concerning look at the U.S. government's ledgers: ever higher deficits, greater government spending and tax revenues that only begin to increase when existing tax cuts expire.
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
Bedard will likely go first, who follows and where will they go at NHL draft?
The NHL Awards ceremony held inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday night served up a casual country, chummy comedic vibe.
Canada's Penny Oleksiak hopes to return before 2024 Paris Olympics
Penny Oleksiak still hopes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Jordi Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse as coach of Canadian men's basketball team
Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is replacing former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse as the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Wednesday.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.