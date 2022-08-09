Biden formalizes U.S. support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO

President Joe Biden leaves after signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Joe Biden leaves after signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    President Joe Biden formally welcomed Finland and Sweden joining the NATO alliance Tuesday as he signed the instruments of ratification that delivered the U.S.'s formal backing of the Nordic nations entering the mutual defence pact, part of a reshaping of the European security posture after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

