Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports

WASHINGTON -

U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second "first dog" to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.

Commander, a German Shepherd, reportedly bit a Secret Service officer on Sept. 25, in the 11th-known incident, the Washington Post reported last week, citing a Secret Service spokesperson.

"Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated," first lady Jill Biden’s spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement late Wednesday.

"The president and first lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions," Alexander added.

The White House did not say where the Biden family dog was or what other actions were being taken.

Commander was given to Biden as a puppy in December 2021 and is the president's third dog at the White House. Another German Shepherd, Major, was sent away at age 3 following several biting incidents and an older shepherd, Champ, died.

Major also bit security staff members despite some training, and was eventually sent to live with friends.

