Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator' and says he still expects to meet with him
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his harsh public comments on China, including calling President Xi Jinping a dictator, saying his words would have no negative impact on U.S.-China relations and that he still expects to meet with Xi sometime soon.
Biden said his blunt statements regarding China are "just not something I'm going to change very much."
The remarks, which drew a formal protest from China, opened a new rift just days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing that was meant as a step toward stabilizing ties and improving communications.
But Biden was undeterred.
"I expect to be meeting with President Xi sometime in the future, near-term. And I don't think it's had any real consequence," he said.
His latest rebuff to China came on the same afternoon he welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in an alliance-strengthening move against their shared rival, China.
Just hours earlier, China's embassy in Washington said it had delivered a formal protest, with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng telling senior White House and State Department officials Wednesday that Washington "should take earnest actions to undo the negative impact" of what Biden said or "bear all the consequences."
"With the latest irresponsible remarks about China's political system and its top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the U.S. side" in seeking to stabilize relations, the embassy said in a statement. "The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against China's top leader and will resolutely respond."
At a campaign fundraiser on Tuesday, Biden had called the Chinese president a dictator, depicted him as out-of-touch during last winter's tumult over a Chinese spy balloon, and dismissed China as having "real economic difficulties."
As an official government-to-government communication, the ambassador's message to the Biden administration carries more weight than the critical comments made a day earlier by a Chinese government spokesperson to reporters. China gave no further details of how the ambassador delivered his message, whether it was seeking an apology from the Biden administration, or what the consequences would be.
China and the U.S. in recent years have been cycling in and out of diplomatic flare-ups. China has used measures ranging from cutting diplomatic ties to staging military manoeuvers off Taiwan to show its displeasure.
Biden administration officials on Wednesday defended Biden's remarks, saying the president has made a point of drawing distinctions between the world's democracies and autocracies. The State Department said Thursday that it does not comment on private diplomatic discussions.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed the latest rift Thursday at an unrelated news conference in Paris, saying, "with respect to the comments, I think President Biden and I both believe it's critical to maintain communication ... to clear up misperceptions, miscalculations. We need to work together where possible."
"But we have disagreements, and we are also forthright in recognizing we do have disagreements," she added.
Yellen has recently advocated for improving relations between the U.S. and China, arguing cooperation is needed for the sake of maintaining global stability.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, at the same global finance and climate event as Yellen, expressed the urgency of resuming climate discussions between China and the U.S., the No. 1 and No. 2 emitters of climate-damaging fumes from fossil fuels.
Talks between the two countries were vital in the breakthrough that led to the 2015 Paris climate accord. But climate discussions between the two have stalled in the past couple of years over the governments' diplomatic disputes and other issues.
When it comes to slowing climate change, it "should be China and the United States working together on a global threat in a way that can build some confidence and change the dynamics of the relationship. That's the hope," Kerry told a small group of reporters.
He said Xi and Biden understood the urgency of the emissions talks. "Every day that goes by without them is a day for mischief," Kerry said.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang was among the dozens of heads of state and government, world finance officials and activists who converged on the French capital to discuss ways of reforming the global financial system and addressing the debt, climate change and poverty crises, especially for developing nations.
"I believe it's important, as President Biden does, that the world's two largest economies are ΓÇª working together in addressing global challenges," Yellen said.
------
Corbet contributed from Paris.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
Unclaimed $70-million lotto ticket will expire next week
A winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket has been missing and gone unclaimed for nearly a year. On June 28, the golden ticket will expire.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
The latest: What happened to the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
'Our hearts are with these 5 souls': Read full statement from OceanGate following deaths of Titan crew
The Titan, which was operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive. The company released a statement shortly after the debris field was found.
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Canada
-
Unclaimed $70-million lotto ticket will expire next week
A winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket has been missing and gone unclaimed for nearly a year. On June 28, the golden ticket will expire.
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Quebec wildfires: Dangerously dry weather to persist in fire regions until Monday
Quebecers living north of the St. Lawrence River could be affected by poor air quality as a result of the forest fires that are still raging. Early on Thursday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality bulletin for the entire northern part of the province, warning that, as a result of the forest fires, 'high concentrations of fine particles are causing poor air quality' for the next few days.
-
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
World
-
The latest: What happened to the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
-
'Our hearts are with these 5 souls': Read full statement from OceanGate following deaths of Titan crew
The Titan, which was operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive. The company released a statement shortly after the debris field was found.
-
Vatican says new leads are worth pursuing in the disappearance of employee's daughter 40 years ago
Exactly 40 years after the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared, the Vatican said Thursday that new leads 'worthy of further investigation' had surfaced hopes of finally getting to the bottom of one of the Holy See's enduring mysteries.
-
Daughter of missing Titanic explorer hopeful, says he was doing what he loved
The daughter of French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of five people inside a submersible missing near the Titanic wreck, said on Thursday she held hope they will be rescued but she is comforted by the knowledge that he is in the place he loved most.
-
Pope short of breath, says he's still feeling effects of anesthesia 2 weeks after surgery
Pope Francis said Thursday he was short of breath and still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago.
-
Pakistan collects DNA samples from 200 families of those missing after migrant boat sank off Greece
Pakistan has collected DNA samples from more than 200 families following last week's sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including scores of Pakistanis, authorities said Thursday.
Politics
-
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
-
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
-
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Health
-
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Baby Shark bath toy recalled in Canada
A battery operated Baby Shark bath toy has been recalled in Canada because the plastic fin may cause lacerations.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
-
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
-
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
-
Hail injures dozens of concertgoers and forces cancellation of Louis Tomlinson show near Denver
A storm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, sending them scurrying for cover, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show's headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.
Business
-
Deloitte study suggests Canadians lack trust in brands' sustainability claims
While most consumers believe in rewarding companies that accurately deliver on sustainability promises, a new study suggests their trust is lacking in the 'green' claims made by brands.
-
Climate activist Nakate urges rich countries to cancel debt, grant climate finance at Paris summit
Facing an audience packed with world leaders and finance officials in suits, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate silenced the room, then made everyone listen to some uncomfortable facts.
-
Boeing supplier shuts down plant after workers vote to strike
Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to Boeing, shut down its factory in Wichita, Kansas, on Thursday after workers represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted to strike.
Lifestyle
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
Sports
-
Ottawa to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships
Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025 at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.
-
King Charles III claims his 1st Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch
King Charles III has claimed his first Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch. Watching the race alongside Queen Camilla from the Royal Enclosure, the King saw Desert Hero -- wearing the royal silks and an 18-1 shot -- win by a short head in the King George V Stakes on Thursday.
-
IOC banishes boxing governing body from Olympics, but the sport will still be at the Paris Games
The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fuelled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.