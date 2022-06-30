Biden: Court ruling on Roe 'destabilizing,' U.S. still leading

Biden: Court ruling on Roe 'destabilizing,' U.S. still leading

  • Biden: Court ruling on Roe 'destabilizing,' U.S. still leading

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision ending a constitutional right to abortion is 'destabilizing,' but he maintained the ruling does not affect U.S. standing on the world stage as he took credit for modernizing the transatlantic alliance to adapt to new threats from Russia and China.

  • Arizona, Louisiana among states grappling over abortion bans

    Arizona's attorney general says a total abortion ban that has been on the books since before statehood can be enforced and Louisiana's attorney general is warning doctors against performing abortions even while a ban there is temporarily blocked, as states grapple with long-halted laws in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

