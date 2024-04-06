World

    • Biden could face obstacle getting on Ohio’s ballot, secretary of state’s office says

    President Joe Biden at the White House on Feb. 16, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) President Joe Biden at the White House on Feb. 16, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    U.S. President Joe Biden may face complications getting on Ohio’s 2024 general election ballot unless Democrats make changes or the state legislature takes action, according to a letter issued by the office of Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose.

    According to Ohio law, there is an Aug. 7 deadline “to certify a presidential candidate to this office.” But this year’s Democratic National Convention — where delegates officially select the party’s nominees for president and vice-president — starts Aug. 19.

    Paul Disantis, chief legal counsel for the Ohio secretary of state, laid out the options for getting Biden on the ballot in a Friday letter addressed to Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Liz Walters.

    “I am left to conclude that the Democratic National Committee must either move up its nominating convention or the Ohio General Assembly must act by May 9, 2024 (90 days prior to a new law’s effective date) to create an exception to this statutory requirement,” Disantis wrote.

    “We’re looking into the matter,” Ohio Democratic Party Communications Director Matt Keyes told CNN on Saturday.

    A spokesperson for the Biden campaign said, “We’re monitoring the situation in Ohio and we’re confident that Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states.”

    Former president Donald Trump beat Biden in Ohio by more than eight-per-cent in 2020.

    Details of the letter were first reported on by ABC News.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News