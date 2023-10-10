Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns 'sheer evil' of Hamas militants
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday confirmed that U.S. citizens are among the hostages captured by Hamas in this weekend's attack on Israel and he condemned the militant group for "sheer evil" for its shocking multipronged attack on Israel launched from the Gaza Strip that has killed hundreds of civilians, including at least 14 American citizens.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation on the ground. Biden outlined the actions he and other allies have taken to support Israel in the aftermath of the attack and expressed his horror about "sickening" reports of torture inflicted by militants on innocent civilians.
"Our hearts may be broken but our resolve is clear," said Biden, who compared Hamas action to the terrorist group ISIS. He added, "Let there be no doubt. The United States has Israel's back. We'll make sure the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow as we always have."
Biden, in his public remarks and statements since Hamas launched its attacks, has repeatedly emphasized his shock over the breadth and brutality of the Hamas assault -- a blitz by land, sea and air that surprised Israeli and U.S. intelligence and that has killed hundreds Israelis and left even more wounded.
Retaliatory strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip have also left hundreds of dead and wounded Palestinians in the blockaded 141-square mile area, one the poorest places in the world. The death toll was expected to grow as Israel pummeled Gaza with airstrikes and sent tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing into UN shelters.
Biden said he has directed his team to share intelligence and military experts to consult and advise Israelis. He also confirmed that the U.S. believes that Americans are among dozens of hostages taken by Hamas.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. does not know the precise number of American hostages that were taken. Sullivan said that the U.S., at the moment, has no plans of putting U.S. troops on the ground.
"As president I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world," Biden said.
The White House on Monday confirmed that it has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel, and the Pentagon was reviewing its inventories to see what else can be sent quickly to boost its ally in the war against Hamas.
The Ford carrier strike group has arrived in the far Eastern Mediterranean, within range to provide a host of air support or long-range strike options for Israel if requested, but also to surge U.S. military presence there to prevent the war from spilling over into a more dangerous regional conflict, officials said.
The Pentagon has said that the U.S. warplanes, destroyers and cruisers that sailed with the Ford will conduct maritime and air operations which could include intelligence collection, interdictions and long-range strikes.
Along with the Ford, the U.S. is sending the cruiser USS Normandy and destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt, and the U.S. is augmenting Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.
"Let me say again to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of the situation," Biden said. "I have one word: Don't."
Biden is dispatching his top diplomat to Israel on an urgent mission to show U.S. support after the attacks, the State Department said Tuesday.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel in the coming days to deliver a message of solidarity and support. He said Blinken will also "talk about what additional resources we can give them."
Blinken will leave Wednesday and is expected to arrive Thursday.
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters traveling with him Tuesday to a Ukraine contact group meeting in Brussels that a small group of U.S. special operations forces is also working with the Israelis to help with planning and intelligence.
Biden on Monday in a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak underscored the "legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people" and their decades-long push for sovereignty. But the leaders also sought to separate the Palestinians' aspirations from the "appalling acts of terrorism" by Hamas.
Americans have had a gloomy outlook on Biden's performance on the Israeli-Palestinian issue. Six in 10 Americans (61 of U.S. adults approved, which was slightly lower than Biden's overall approval rating of 42 per cent in the same poll.
Four in 10 Americans (44 said the correct amount of support is given to the Palestinians. Democrats and Independents were more likely than Republicans to say the Palestinians should receive more support.
The current crisis seems certain to further test public sentiment about Biden's Mideast foreign policy approach.
The Biden White House has pointed to its handling of the last conflict between Israel and Gaza in 2021 as playing a crucial part in limiting the length and loss of life in a war that stretched over 11 days and killed at least 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel.
During the 2021 conflict, Biden limited his public commentary while pressing Netanyahu in private to end the conflict. His behind-the-scenes effort played out even as some of the president's fellow Democrats pressured him to speak out against the Israelis as the death toll climbed in Gaza and as tens of thousands of Palestinians were displaced by the aerial bombardment, White House officials said at the time.
But this conflict is unlikely to end so quickly. Domestic and international pressure could quickly mount on Biden to pressure Netanyahu to wind down operations to prevent the suffering of innocent Gazans.
Netanyahu said on Saturday that civilians in Gaza should leave areas near where Hamas is operating as the Israeli military planned to take defining action against the the militant group.
Sullivan said U.S. government officials have discussed details with Israel and Egyptian officials about where people in Gaza should go.
------
Associated Press writers Josh Boak, Seung Min Kim, Lolita C. Baldor, Matthew Lee and Linley Sanders contributed reporting.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's terrifying': Canadians stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting after flights cancelled
Canadians stranded in Israel after many airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday say they are desperate to get home and fear for their safety.
Canadian government called on to send evacuation flights to Israel
Canada's Official Opposition Conservatives are calling for the federal government to immediately send evacuation flights to bring home Canadian citizens stranded in Israel.
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
'All options are on the table': IDF not ruling out ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas
Israel is not ruling out a ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas, an international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells CTV News.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says morale among troops is the lowest it's been in recent memory as many soldiers struggle with the cost of living.
Canada
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
-
Driver killed in B.C. crash became long-haul trucker due to Hollywood strike
Friends have identified the man killed in a fiery crash near Lytton, B.C., last week as a Teamster who worked in the province's TV and film industry before becoming a long-haul trucker during the Hollywood writers' strike.
-
B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
Canada's health minister is touting Ottawa's new $1.2-billion bilateral funding agreement with British Columbia as a new model for federal-provincial co-operation to address the health-care crisis across the country.
-
Calls for more oversight: 'The only people who know what's going on in provincial jails are the inmates'
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
World
-
Rome buses recount story of a Jewish boy who avoided Nazi deportation by riding tram. He's now 92
Residents and visitors in Italy's capital can ride a city bus this month that recounts how a 12-year-old boy escaped Nazi deportation from Rome's Jewish neighbourhood 80 years ago thanks to sympathetic tram drivers.
-
After one week without a U.S. House speaker, Republicans appear no closer to choosing a new leader
The U.S. House Republican majority is stuck, one week after the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with lawmakers unable to coalesce around a new leader in a stalemate that threatens to keep Congress partly shuttered indefinitely.
-
Oklahoma judge dismisses case of man who spent 30 years in prison for Ada rape
An Oklahoma judge on Tuesday exonerated a man who spent 30 years in prison for a 1987 rape and burglary, after post-conviction DNA testing from a rape kit showed he did not commit the crime.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
-
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants.
Politics
-
Canadian government called on to send evacuation flights to Israel
Canada's Official Opposition Conservatives are calling for the federal government to immediately send evacuation flights to bring home Canadian citizens stranded in Israel.
-
'All options are on the table': IDF not ruling out ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas
Israel is not ruling out a ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas, an international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells CTV News.
-
B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
Canada's health minister is touting Ottawa's new $1.2-billion bilateral funding agreement with British Columbia as a new model for federal-provincial co-operation to address the health-care crisis across the country.
Health
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
-
B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
Canada's health minister is touting Ottawa's new $1.2-billion bilateral funding agreement with British Columbia as a new model for federal-provincial co-operation to address the health-care crisis across the country.
Sci-Tech
-
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
Utah became the latest state Tuesday to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company is "baiting" children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits.
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
X promises 'highest level' response on posts about Israel-Hamas war. Misinformation still flourishes
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the war between Israel and Hamas.
Entertainment
-
Barry Manilow prepares upcoming Broadway musical 'Harmony,' at long last
More than 30 years after the musical "Harmony" was written, it finally prepares to make its Broadway debut. The historical show written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the forgotten German performing group The Comedian Harmonists.
-
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' will be a blockbuster - and might shake up the movie business
The concert film, compiled from several Taylor Swift shows at Southern California's SoFi Stadium, is expected to launch with US$100 million, or possibly more. Advance ticket sales worldwide have already surpassed US$100 million.
-
Rena Sofer returns to 'General Hospital' as fan favourite Lois after more than 25 years
It's been nearly 30 years but Rena Sofer still remembers her line from a classic scene on ABC's "General Hospital" in 1994 when her character jumped out of a cake to surprise her husband and his other wife.
Business
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
China touts its Belt and Road infrastructure lending as an alternative for international development
China is touting its 10-year-old Belt and Road Initiative as an alternative model for economic development, releasing a government report that praises the program while glossing over criticism that it has saddled poor countries with too much debt.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains more than 250 points, U.S. stock markets also rise
Canada's main stock index gained more than 250 points Tuesday amid a broad-based rally led by energy stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.
Lifestyle
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.
-
104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after making a skydive that could put her in the record books
Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old Chicago woman whose recent skydive could see her certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to ever jump from a plane, has died.
Sports
-
Confident India aims to maintain perfect start when it takes on Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup
Beating five-time champion Australia in its opening match has given India extra confidence for the rest of the group stage at the Cricket World Cup.
-
The art of the chirp: NHL players on what makes a good trash-talker, just in time for the season
Nazem Kadri has been involved in more than a few verbal sparring matches and the Calgary forward certainly knows how to dish it out during any on-ice war of words. But what makes a good trash-talker? Is it doing a deep dive into an opponent's past in search of that stinging nugget of information?
-
Big win for England over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup. Sri Lanka sets tough target for Pakistan
Dawid Malan's century set up England's first win at the Cricket World Cup with a 137-run victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.