Biden calls mutiny a 'struggle within the Russian system' and says US and NATO played no part

Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. (AP Photo) Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. (AP Photo)

BREAKING | Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares, ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash

After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.

