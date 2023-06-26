Biden calls mutiny a 'struggle within the Russian system' and says US and NATO played no part
BREAKING | Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares, ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Poor sense of smell linked to depression in older adults: study
A poor sense of smell has been linked to an increased risk of depression in older adults, according to a new study.
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
Guangdong Jibaobao car seats recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled Guangdong Jibaobao Children's Products Co., Ltd. car seats over potential injury hazards.
First Nations in B.C. call on minister to resign over horrific child abuse case
For months, an Indigenous boy and his little sister were subjected to what a British Columbia judge called “incomprehensible” abuse from the foster parents who were supposed to care for them and instead meted out torture, starvation and assaults that culminated in the boy being beaten to death.
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death
A Massachusetts couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were stabbed to death, along with another family member, in what law enforcement officials said was probably a random attack as they urged community members to remain alert and vigilant in the small city outside Boston.
DeSantis unveils an aggressive immigration and border security policy that largely mirrors Trump's
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis promised to end birthright citizenship, finish building the southern border wall and send U.S. forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels as part of an aggressive -- and familiar -- immigration policy proposal he laid out Monday in a Texas border city.
California mushroom farms cited for workplace safety violations after January fatal shootings
California has cited two Northern California mushroom farms for health and safety violations and proposed more than US$165,000 in potential fines five months after a farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings on the farms in Half Moon Bay.
U.S. to send US$500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say
The Pentagon will announce it is sending up to US$500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems, U.S. officials said Monday, as Ukrainian and Western leaders try to sort out the impact of the brief weekend insurrection in Russia.
NYC will add Diwali as a public school holiday, but there's a catch this year
New York City will add the festival of Diwali to the list of public school holidays in recognition of the growth of the city's South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.
Levy sanctions against foreign aggressors targeting Canada with disinformation: MPs
MPs are urging the Liberal government to levy sanctions against individuals and organizations who target Canadians with disinformation.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Advocates urge collection of race-based data via health cards to address inequities
All Canadian jurisdictions should routinely collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says.
New Canadian guidelines to define death based on the brain
Canada now has new clinical guidelines to provide a clear definition of death for physicians and nurses, and it's all based on the brain.
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson's former time slot
Jesse Watters will fill the Fox News Channel time slot left vacant by the firing of Tucker Carlson, part of a dramatic revamp of the network's evening lineup announced on Monday.
Diego Luna talks filming 'Andor' final season and the prospects for Latino actors in the Emmys race
Diego Luna has mixed emotions about the looming end of his Star Wars series 'Andor.'
Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater is going up for auction
Princess Diana left behind a vast style legacy, and soon enthusiasts will be able to bid for one of her most famous looks. The celebrated "black sheep" sweater first worn by Lady Diana Spencer at a polo match in 1981, will headline Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in New York and online between August 31 and September 14.
Why chaos in Russia could spell trouble for the global economy
After the pandemic and war in Ukraine, and the inflation shock that followed, the global economy is in a precarious state. The last thing it needs right now is another nasty surprise. The armed insurrection has been defused but the most serious challenge to Putin’s authority in 23 years could still usher in a period of turmoil and change.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week
Stocks are drifting Monday in their first trading since a big rally for Wall Street hit its first roadblock in six weeks.
Enbridge 'must cease' Line 5 operations on Bad River land by June 2026: judge
The controversial Line 5 pipeline can keep moving fossil fuels through an Indigenous band's territory in Wisconsin for now, but operations on that property 'must cease' on June 16, 2026, a U.S. judge says.
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
Essentials for the Hajj: From sun hats to shoe bags, a guide to gear for the Muslim pilgrimage
Straw hats, cross-body bags, and collapsible chairs: These are just some of the essentials Muslims bring to the Hajj pilgrimage.
Toronto FC fires head coach Bob Bradley, names Terry Dunfield interim coach
Bob Bradley ran out of time with Toronto FC. And president Bill Manning ran out of patience.
Raptors first-round 2023 draft pick talks family, desire to work and Fred VanVleet
Gradey Dick visited his new basketball home over the weekend and was grilled by reporters after a morning workout with head coach Darko Rajakoviç at the team's practice facility.
Where to pick Matvei Michkov and other Russian players is a top question at the NHL draft
Matvei Michkov is the NHL draft's man of mystery. The gifted, playmaking winger is probably the best Russian hockey prospect in nearly a decade, but he's no lock to be chosen in the top five.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.