Biden announces nearly US$3B in new military aid for Ukraine
Six months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is sending US$2.98 billion in new military aid to Ukraine that will enable forces there to fight for years to come.
In a statement, Biden said the aid will allow Ukraine to acquire air defence systems, artillery systems and munitions, drones and other equipment "to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term."
The announcement comes as Ukraine is celebrating its 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
"I know this independence day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have been displaced from their homes, and so many others have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks," Biden said. "But six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians' pride in themselves, in their country, and in their thirty-one years of independence."
The aid package is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds contracts to purchase weapons and equipment. It includes money for the small, hand-launched Puma drones, equipment for the longer-endurance Scan Eagle surveillance drones, which are launched by catapult, and, for the first time, the Vampire anti-drone system, which can be launched off ships.
In addition there is money for six advanced surface-to-air missile systems, known as NASAMS, munitions for them, 24 counter-artillery radars, precision rocket systems, and more than 300,000 rounds of artillery and mortar ammunition.
As Russia's war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that also will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, U.S. officials said.
Unlike most previous packages, the new funding is largely aimed at helping Ukraine secure its medium- to long-term defence posture, according to officials familiar with the matter. Earlier shipments, most of them done under presidential drawdown authority, have focused on Ukraine's more immediate needs for weapons and ammunition and involved materiel that the Pentagon already has in stock that can be shipped in short order.
Besides providing longer-term assistance that Ukraine can use for potential future defence needs, the new package is intended to reassure Ukrainian officials that the United States intends to keep up its support, regardless of the day-to-day back and forth of the conflict.
"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty," Biden said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted the more extended focus Tuesday as he reaffirmed the alliance's support for the conflict-torn country.
"Winter is coming, and it will be hard, and what we see now is a grinding war of attrition. This is a battle of wills, and a battle of logistics. Therefore we must sustain our support for Ukraine for the long term, so that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation," Stoltenberg said, speaking at a virtual conference about Crimea, organized by Ukraine.
Six months after Russia invaded, the war has slowed to a grind, as both sides trade combat strikes and small advances in the east and south. Both sides have seen thousands of troops killed and injured, as Russia's bombardment of cities has killed countless innocent civilians.
There have been fears that Russia will intensify attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days because of the independence day holiday and the war hitting the six-month mark.
On Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the State Department issued a new security alert for Ukraine that repeated a call for Americans in the country to leave due to the danger.
Other NATO allies are also marking the independence day with new aid announcements.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country is providing more than 500 million euros (nearly $500 million) in aid, including powerful anti-aircraft systems. The aid will include rocket launchers, ammunition, anti-drone equipment, a dozen armored recovery vehicles and and three additional IRIS-T long-range air defence systems, the German news agency dpa reported.
The funding must still be approved by parliament, and some of it won't be delivered until next year.
And Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $3.85 million for two Ukraine projects through the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program. It includes about $2.9 million in funding for ongoing development of Ukraine's national police force and other emergency services, and about $950,000 to help advise Ukraine's defence ministry.
Including this latest package, the U.S. has provided about $13.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including 19 packages of weapons taken directly from Defence Department stocks since August 2021.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said the aid represents "multi-year investments to build the enduring strength of Ukraine's Armed Forces."
U.S. defence leaders are also eyeing plans that will expand training for Ukrainian troops outside their country, and for militaries on Europe's eastern and southern flanks that feel most threatened by Russia's aggression.
------
Associated Press writers Lorne Cook in Brussels and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Ontario epidural shortage paired with nursing crunch could have a 'cascade effect' on childbirth
Ontario health-care workers say the shortage of epidural catheters paired with staffing crunches spanning the province could have a 'whole cascading effect' on pain and anxiety during childbirth.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
Day parole extended for Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife in 2005
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch more than 15 years ago has been granted another six months of day parole.
Biden to cancel US$10K of student loan debt for millions of Americans
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on a campaign promise to provide US$10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans -- and up to US$10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need -- along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
WATCH LIVE | Incoming Supreme Court pick Michelle O'Bonsawin speaks to parliamentarians
Incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin is appearing before parliamentarians to discuss her appointment and her goals in the new role as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Streaming site Plex warns users after data breached by third party
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
Canada
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: RCMP Commissioner Lucki grilled about failure to implement reforms
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is facing questions today at a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting on why the police force didn't move more swiftly to implement recommendations for reform.
-
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
-
Many Canadians say their streets are noisier than last year: poll
Almost half of Canadians say their city or town has gotten noisier over the past year, according to a new poll.
-
Toronto millennials haven't given up on home ownership dreams: poll
Nearly six out of 10 millennials residing in the Greater Toronto Area haven’t yet given up on their ambitions to own a home one day but many believe they will have to relocate in order to do so and some are even willing to seek out remote jobs to make it happen, a new survey suggests.
-
Train collision near Portage la Prairie sparks calls to expedite fail-safe controls, add training
An investigation into the 2019 collision of two CN freight trains east of Portage la Prairie, Man., has Canada's transportation watchdog calling for changes, saying the crash highlights major issues in the rail industry.
World
-
'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray
Ethiopia's military has launched a 'large-scale' offensive for the first time in a year in the country's northern Tigray region, Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.
-
-
Republicans have '50-50' chance of recapturing Senate: Mitch McConnell
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday gave his own party a 50-50 chance of taking control of the Senate in the November midterm elections, and predicted that the chamber will remain closely divided whatever the outcome.
-
Streaming site Plex warns users after data breached by third party
Free television streaming site Plex is requiring users to change their account passwords following a data breach in which users’ emails, usernames and encrypted passwords were compromised.
-
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Ukraine braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
-
Biden announces nearly US$3B in new military aid for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is sending US$2.98 billion in new military aid to Ukraine that will enable forces there to fight for years to come.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Incoming Supreme Court pick Michelle O'Bonsawin speaks to parliamentarians
Incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin is appearing before parliamentarians to discuss her appointment and her goals in the new role as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
-
Canada reiterates support for Ukraine on six-month anniversary of Russian invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
-
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Health
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
-
Yelp to begin prominently labelling crisis pregnancy centres to avoid confusion
Yelp on Tuesday said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centres, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
Sci-Tech
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
-
SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts
U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about how it counts fake accounts on its platform.
-
How 24 British rabbits took over Australia
What seemed like an innocent Christmas gift of 24 English rabbits in 1859 would go on to become Australia's 'most devastating biological invasion,' according to a new study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview
Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, has reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview.
-
Film about Waterloo, Ont.-based Blackberry to star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton
The story of Canada's tarnished pocket gem the BlackBerry is headed for the movies.
-
Meghan says she didn't realize ambition was considered bad until she started dating Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said she did not realize ambition could be considered a 'terrible' quality in a woman until she started dating her future husband, Prince Harry.
Business
-
Tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets also up
Strength in the technology sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Rio Tinto raises offer for shares in Turquoise Hill it does not already own
Rio Tinto has raised its offer for the 49 per cent stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that it does not already own.
-
RBC reports Q3 profit down from year ago on shifting economic outlook
Royal Bank of Canada reported a drop in third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it saw a sharp pullback in capital markets activity and took provisions for potential loan defaults due to a deterioration in its economic outlook.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Curacao eliminates Vancouver team representing Canada at Little League World Series
The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.
-
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname 'Lenny the Cool,' died Wednesday. He was 87.
-
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.
-
McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract.
-
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.