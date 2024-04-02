World

    • Biden and Trump win Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin primaries

    KENOSHA, Wis. -

    Voters in four states weighed in Tuesday on their parties' presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that both U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Donald Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations.

    Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin, adding to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.

    Their victories, while hardly surprising, nevertheless offer clues about enthusiasm among base voters for the upcoming 2020 rematch that has left a majority of Americans underwhelmed. Biden has faced opposition from activists encouraging Democrats to vote against him to send a message of disapproval for his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, and some Republican Trump critics are still voting for rivals who have dropped out.

    "Uncommitted" in Rhode Island and Connecticut was getting a similar share of the Democratic vote as protest campaigns in Minnesota and Michigan, which got 19 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

    In particular, the tallies in Wisconsin, a pivotal November battleground, will give hints about the share of Republicans who still aren't on board with Trump and how many Democrats are disillusioned with Biden. Trump campaigned Tuesday in Wisconsin and Michigan, two Midwest battlegrounds.

    "Donald Trump is the first person I can remember who actually tried to keep all of the promises that he made during the campaign," said Scott Lindemann, a 62-year-old contractor in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who voted for the former president in the GOP primary. "I was very impressed with that."

    In New York, 70-year-old Steve Wheatley, a registered Republican, said he wishes there were more candidates to choose from. He said he voted for Nikki Haley even though "she has no shot" because of the lack of options.

    "We need younger candidates with fresh ideas to run for president," said Wheatley, a resident of Athens, a small town in the Hudson Valley. "I prefer a Democrat but our choices are thin. Look at what Biden has done so far with the economy."

    Theresa Laabs, a 55-year-old cashier in Kenosha, said her family is feeling the squeeze from higher food and gasoline prices, but she voted for Biden in the Democratic primary because she feels like he's working to alleviate inflation.

    "I understand it's the economy now, and I'm hoping that Joe will keep working even harder in the next four years to try and bring these things down and make it easier for the working family," Laabs said.

    Trump and Biden turned their attention to the general election weeks ago after Haley dropped out of the GOP contest. Biden visited all the top battlegrounds last month after his State of the Union speech.

    Biden and the Democratic National Committee have outpaced Trump and the Republicans in fundraising. Biden claimed the largest single-event fundraising record last week when he took in US$26 million at a star-studded New York event last week with big names from the entertainment world teamed up with the president and his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

    Trump is looking to one-up his rival with a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend that he hopes will bring in $33 million.

    With the presidential candidates locking up their parties' nominations, turnout was slow in Rhode Island, where only four per cent of eligible voters had cast ballots by 5 p.m., a figure that included Tuesday's in-person votes as well as mail-in and early votes.

    It was slow across the border in Connecticut as well, where early voting was held for the first time in state history. Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said turnout was only one per cent to two per cent in some communities by 11 a.m., while it was four per cent in Stamford, one of the state's larger cities. "What we have been hearing on the ground from people over the last few weeks is that this isn't a competitive primary," she said about the low numbers.

    Cooper reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writer Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, and Maysoon Khan in Athens, New York contributed.

    • Canada condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza, demands investigation

      Canada joined multiple allies including the United States, Poland and Australia in demanding a full investigation Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed food in the Gaza Strip. The workers, including a dual Canadian-American citizen, were in a convoy leaving a World Central Kitchen warehouse in Deir al-balah in central Gaza on Monday night. They had just delivered 100 tonnes of food shipped in via boat from Cyprus. World Central Kitchen identified the dual Canadian-U.S. citizen as 33-year-old Jacob Flickinger. The strike took place despite extensive efforts to co-ordinate the movements of World Central Kitchen workers with the Israel Defence Forces, the aid group said in a statement. The attack also killed three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national and a Palestinian. "This is not only an attack against (World Central Kitchen), this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war," said the organization's CEO Erin Gore in an emailed statement. "This is unforgivable." Gore's group suspended its operations in Gaza following the attack. One image from the scene shows a white truck, the World Central Kitchen logo clearly visible among the charred remains. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is "absolutely unacceptable" to attack aid workers. "This is something that never should have happened, and we are heartbroken for the families and for the organization that has been putting people in harm's way to counter the extraordinarily devastating humanitarian crisis going on in Gaza right now," he said. "We obviously need full accountability and investigation in this." Trudeau said there needs to be "clarity" about how it happened and repeated a call for a ceasefire "so more aid workers are not in danger as they try to respond to the suffering on the ground in Gaza." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the Israel Defence Forces carried out the "unintended strike" that killed "innocent people." He said officials are investigating and "will do everything, for this not to happen again." The U.S. Aid Workers Security Database said more than 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the latest conflict escalated there in the fall. On Oct. 7, Hamas, a designated terrorist entity in Canada, launched an attack against Israel that killed 1,200 people, many of them living in agricultural communes near the Gaza border. More than 200 hostages were taken, and about 100 remain in captivity in Gaza. The Netanyahu government responded with tremendous force, pledging to destroy Hamas. More than one million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, and aid agencies warn the situation is dire, with access to food and medicine extremely limited. The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, said more than 32,000 people have been killed in the territory since October. World Central Kitchen recently reported it had set up 68 kitchens across Gaza, providing millions of meals to desperate people. Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010 following the deadly earthquake in Haiti, the charity partners with local chefs and restaurants as much as possible to rapidly scale up food delivery aid following a natural disaster or amid war. It currently has operations in multiple countries dealing with armed conflicts, including Haiti and Ukraine. It also often responds quickly following hurricanes and earthquakes. In 2022, it partnered with Canadian restaurants in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador to provide meals to families affected by the post-tropical storm Fiona. In mid-March, World Central Kitchen became the first aid group to bring aid to Gaza by sea in more than 20 years, with security provided by Israel. Making it happen required building a makeshift pier from rubble trucked in from around the territory. A second sea shipment left Cyprus on Saturday. The workers delivering that aid were the ones who were hit. Just a week ago, Lalzawmi Frankcom, known as Zomi, was on the charity's X account, sharing a video from the same warehouse where she was killed Monday. Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador to explain what happened following the death of three of its citizens. Poland and Australia also demanded explanations from Israel. It was not clear if Canada had spoken directly with Israeli officials. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Tuesday she was "horrified" by the airstrike. Her office said that as of late afternoon she had not yet connected with her Israeli counterpart. "We condemn these strikes and call for a full investigation," she posted on X. "Canada expects full accountability for these killings and we will convey this to the Israeli government directly." Speaking in Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his government had already made entreaties with Israel's government for a "swift, thorough and impartial investigation to understand exactly what happened." Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East said it defies belief that the airstrikes accidentally targeted aid workers. “This is far from the first time that Israel has targeted an aid convoy or killed humanitarian workers," said the group's vice-president Michael Bueckert. He called on Canada to sanction Israeli leaders. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Canada also called for accountability, describing the airstrike as "deeply regrettable." "The Israeli government must carry out a thorough investigation and hold those who made the error accountable," the group said in a statement. "Humanitarian aid into Gaza is essential, as are Israel's efforts to destroy Hamas military capabilities. We express condolences to those who were killed." This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024. — With files from The Associated Press They had just delivered 100 tonnes of food shipped in via boat from Cyprus. World Central Kitchen identified the dual Canadian-U.S. citizen as 33-year-old Jacob Flickinger. The strike took place despite extensive efforts to co-ordinate the movements of World Central Kitchen workers with the Israel Defence Forces, the aid group said in a statement. The attack also killed three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national and a Palestinian. "This is not only an attack against (World Central Kitchen), this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war," said the organization's CEO Erin Gore in an emailed statement. "This is unforgivable." Gore's group suspended its operations in Gaza following the attack. One image from the scene shows a white truck, the World Central Kitchen logo clearly visible among the charred remains. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is "absolutely unacceptable" to attack aid workers. "This is something that never should have happened, and we are heartbroken for the families and for the organization that has been putting people in harm's way to counter the extraordinarily devastating humanitarian crisis going on in Gaza right now," he said. "We obviously need full accountability and investigation in this." Trudeau said there needs to be "clarity" about how it happened and repeated a call for a ceasefire "so more aid workers are not in danger as they try to respond to the suffering on the ground in Gaza." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the Israel Defence Forces carried out the "unintended strike" that killed "innocent people." He said officials are investigating and "will do everything, for this not to happen again." The U.S. Aid Workers Security Database said more than 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the latest conflict escalated there in the fall. On Oct. 7, Hamas, a designated terrorist entity in Canada, launched an attack against Israel that killed 1,200 people, many of them living in agricultural communes near the Gaza border. More than 200 hostages were taken, and about 100 remain in captivity in Gaza. The Netanyahu government responded with tremendous force, pledging to destroy Hamas. More than one million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, and aid agencies warn the situation is dire, with access to food and medicine extremely limited. The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, said more than 32,000 people have been killed in the territory since October. World Central Kitchen recently reported it had set up 68 kitchens across Gaza, providing millions of meals to desperate people. Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010 following the deadly earthquake in Haiti, the charity partners with local chefs and restaurants as much as possible to rapidly scale up food delivery aid following a natural disaster or amid war. It currently has operations in multiple countries dealing with armed conflicts, including Haiti and Ukraine. It also often responds quickly following hurricanes and earthquakes. In 2022, it partnered with Canadian restaurants in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador to provide meals to families affected by the post-tropical storm Fiona. In mid-March, World Central Kitchen became the first aid group to bring aid to Gaza by sea in more than 20 years, with security provided by Israel. Making it happen required building a makeshift pier from rubble trucked in from around the territory. A second sea shipment left Cyprus on Saturday. The workers delivering that aid were the ones who were hit. Just a week ago, Lalzawmi Frankcom, known as Zomi, was on the charity's X account, sharing a video from the same warehouse where she was killed Monday. Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador to explain what happened following the death of three of its citizens. Poland and Australia also demanded explanations from Israel. It was not clear if Canada had spoken directly with Israeli officials. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Tuesday she was "horrified" by the airstrike. Her office said that as of late afternoon she had not yet connected with her Israeli counterpart. "We condemn these strikes and call for a full investigation," she posted on X. "Canada expects full accountability for these killings and we will convey this to the Israeli government directly." Speaking in Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his government had already made entreaties with Israel's government for a "swift, thorough and impartial investigation to understand exactly what happened." Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East said it defies belief that the airstrikes accidentally targeted aid workers. “This is far from the first time that Israel has targeted an aid convoy or killed humanitarian workers," said the group's vice-president Michael Bueckert. He called on Canada to sanction Israeli leaders. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Canada also called for accountability, describing the airstrike as "deeply regrettable." "The Israeli government must carry out a thorough investigation and hold those who made the error accountable," the group said in a statement. "Humanitarian aid into Gaza is essential, as are Israel's efforts to destroy Hamas military capabilities. We express condolences to those who were killed." This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024. — With files from The Associated Press

