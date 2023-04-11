Biden aide, Saudi prince see 'progress' toward Yemen war end
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday amid signs that the Saudis and Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen are making "remarkable progress" toward finding a permanent end to their nine-year conflict, according to the Biden administration.
The crown prince, often referred to by his initials MBS, has had a strained relationship with U.S. President Joe Biden over human rights and oil production concerns. But the de facto Saudi leader and the president's top national security adviser decided to talk amid encouraging signs on winding down the long and bloody war, a top priority for Biden.
The call came after Saudi diplomat Mohammed bin Saeed al-Jaber met with Houthi officials in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday for talks that were aimed at accelerating negotiations on ending the war.
The White House said in statement that Sullivan "welcomed Saudi Arabia's extraordinary efforts" to pursue a more comprehensive roadmap for ending the war and offered full U.S. support for those efforts. A nongovernmental official familiar with the ongoing negotiations said a deal is close at hand and could be reached within the next seven to 10 days. The official was not authorized to comment and requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive private talks.
The White House remains cautiously optimistic about the way ahead. But the two sides still have work to do and the negotiations remain complex, according to a senior Biden administration official familiar with the negotiations. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, added that a final agreement has not been reached and cautioned that the situation remains complex.
Biden's special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, is being dispatched to the Saudi capital Riyadh this week for follow-up talks with Saudi officials, according to the White House. CIA Director William Burns traveled to Saudi Arabia last week to meet with intelligence officials.
Al-Jaber's visit to the Houthi-held Yemeni capital came after the Saudis reached a deal with Iran last month -- in China -- to restore diplomatic ties that were cut off in 2016. Iran is the Houthis' main foreign backer in Yemen's conflict.
It was a flashy moment of diplomacy for China -- the United States' top global competitor -- that Beijing touted as evidence of its ability to be a diplomatic player in the Middle East. White House officials note significant progress was made during several rounds of earlier talks hosted by Iraq and Oman, well before the deal was announced in China during last month's ceremonial National People's Congress.
Since last month's announcement, China has not taken a major role on resolving the Yemen conflict, according to the Biden administration official.
Sullivan and the crown prince largely focused on Yemen but also discussed Saudi Arabia and Iran's reestablishment of diplomatic ties, Iran's nuclear program, and other issues.
Iran-allied Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition armed with U.S. weaponry and intelligence entered the war on the side of Yemen's exiled government in 2015.
Years of inconclusive fighting created a humanitarian disaster and pushed the Arab world's poorest nation to the brink of famine. Overall, the war has killed more than 150,000 people, including over 14,500 civilians, according to The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
A six-month cease-fire, the longest of the Yemen conflict, expired in October. Biden has made finding a permanent peace among his highest priorities in the Middle East.
The call also comes amid fresh concerns that the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance plans to cut oil production could stymie efforts to curb global inflation.
OPEC+ announced last week it would c ut oil production by 1.1 million barrels per da y, or roughly 1 percent of global production, beginning next month. The Saudis have said the production cuts were "precautionary," helping to keep up prices as the world economy appears to be slowing and demand for oil is dropping.
But along with cuts announced in October, world oil supplies are down by 3%. April's announcement could have a ripple effect on the U.S. economy in the form of higher gasoline prices, possibly forcing the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in rate hikes to lower inflation.
The official said Sullivan and the crown prince discussed macroeconomic issues but did not dwell on the OPEC move.
As a candidate for the White House, Biden vowed that Saudi rulers would "pay the price" under his watch for their human rights record. But in July, amid rising prices at the pump around the globe, Biden decided to pay a visit to Saudi Arabia. During the visit, he greeted the crown prince, whom he once shunned, with a fist bump.
Relations hit another rocky patch last fall.
In October, the president said there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia as OPEC+ alliance moved to cut oil production. At the time, the administration said it was reevaluating its relationship with the kingdom in light of the oil production cut that White House officials said was helping another OPEC+ member, Russia, soften the financial blow caused by U.S. and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine.
The administration's reaction to last week's production cut was far more subdued, with Biden saying, "It's not going to be as bad as you think."
Separately, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., met Tuesday with the crown prince in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Graham said they discussed ongoing reforms in the kingdom as well as trade between the countries. The Saudis announced last month that the two national airlines would order up to 121 jetliners from American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, a deal worth up to US$37 billion.
"I look forward to working with the administration and congressional Republicans and Democrats to see if we can take the U.S.-Saudi relationship to the next level, which would be a tremendous economic benefit to both countries and bring much-needed stability to a troubled region," Graham said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Up close and personal with great white sharks at this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
Climate change is forcing birds to migrate faster, and there’s a cost: study
Climate change is turning bird migration topsy-turvy according to a new study—making birds wait longer to migrate in the spring and fly faster to try and complete their migration in less time — an adjustment that has had deadly consequences for some birds.
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
Canada
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks at this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
Air Canada announces new CFO in John Di Bert, Amos Kazzaz to retire
Air Canada says executive vice-president and chief financial officer Amos Kazzaz is retiring at the end of June.
-
Survivors of Winters Hotel fire sue building's owner, operator and the City of Vancouver
Survivors of a fatal fire that destroyed a Vancouver single-room occupancy building are suing the owner, the property management company, and the city – alleging a failure of all three to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.
-
A Canadian hotel is among the 100 best new hotels in the world: Travel + Leisure
New rankings from Travel + Leisure reveals a Canadian hotel is among the 100 best new and renovated hotels in the world.
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
World
-
What we know about the major Pentagon intelligence leak
The Biden administration is scrambling to assess and contain the fallout from a major leak of classified Pentagon documents that has rattled US officials, members of Congress and key allies in recent days.
-
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
-
Biden aide, Saudi prince see 'progress' toward Yemen war end
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday amid signs that the Saudis and Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen are making 'remarkable progress' toward finding a permanent end to their nine-year conflict, according to the Biden administration.
-
Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100
Airstrikes by Myanmar's military on Tuesday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group and independent media.
-
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom's trial
Jurors in the triple murder trial of a woman accused in the deaths of her two children and a romantic rival were shown gruesome photographs of the slain children Tuesday afternoon, as the grandfather of one of the kids sobbed in the back of the courtroom.
-
Hearing pushed back for Alaska illustrator on threat charge
A court hearing was pushed back until next week for an Alaska children's book illustrator charged with terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted around the capital city transphobic notes that referenced shooting children.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
-
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
-
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Health
-
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
-
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
-
U.K. junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
Tens of thousands of doctors walked off the job across England on Tuesday, kicking off a four-day strike billed as the most disruptive in the history of the U.K.'s public health service.
Sci-Tech
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Climate change is forcing birds to migrate faster, and there’s a cost: study
Climate change is turning bird migration topsy-turvy according to a new study—making birds wait longer to migrate in the spring and fly faster to try and complete their migration in less time — an adjustment that has had deadly consequences for some birds.
Entertainment
-
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa dies at 27
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday.
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they're engaged
British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.
-
Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?
Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May. Baby announcements, marriage proposals and sudden deaths were just a few of the popular plot twists used in spring season finales to hook viewers and build anticipation for the fall season.
Business
-
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties resulting from the collapse of two big American banks.
-
Tupperware stock plunges after warning it could go out of business
Tupperware shares fell nearly 50 per cent Monday following a bleak warning that its future is looking murky.
-
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Lifestyle
-
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Sports
-
Rogers Centre renovations wow Toronto Blue Jays fans at home opener
Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark.
-
BC Prosecution Service declines to approve charges in Burnaby hockey game brawl
No charges will be laid against a man accused of kicking a fellow hockey player in the head with a skate during an on-ice fight in Burnaby last summer, according to Mounties.
-
Kerr scores as Australia ends England streak with 2-0 win
Australia ended England's 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday, 100 days from the start of the Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.