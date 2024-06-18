Biden again calls Trump a 'convicted felon' at a fundraiser, pushing his five-day total to around US$40M

Oilers primed for Game 5 vs. Panthers: 'There's a lot of confidence'
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized Donald Trump's criminal cases Tuesday night, again calling his likely opponent in November’s election a “convicted felon” during an event with former U.S. president Bill Clinton that raised US$8 million and pushed the total Biden's reelection campaign has collected over just five days to roughly US$40 million.
The vast majority of the US$40 million, confirmed by the Biden campaign, comes from Saturday's glitzy fundraiser with movie stars and former president Barack Obama in Los Angeles that raised more than US$30 million. First lady Jill Biden also has been on her own personal fundraising swing that has brought in US$1.5 million.
Biden and Clinton, who appeared together with Obama at a March fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, headlined Tuesday’s event, held at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton adviser. Author John Grisham, Jill Biden and former first lady Hillary Clinton also attended the event in McLean, Virginia, a tony Washington suburb.
Biden told a backyard crowd of about 450 that Trump was desperate and “the threat Trump poses in a second term will be greater than his first," while referencing the former president's 34 felony convictions in a New York hush money case.
“For the first time in American history, a former president is a convicted felon,” Biden said, adding, “But, as disturbing as that is, more damning is the all-out assault Trump is making on our system of justice.”
Biden has for weeks personally decried the former president for claiming that the case against him was politically motivated, saying “it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.”
But Biden's campaign has launched a US$50 million ad buy through the end of June that includes its first television ad highlighting Trump's conviction, signaling they see the case as an issue of political strength heading into Election Day.
Before Biden took the stage, McAuliffe joked that the gathering he helped organize competed with the Hollywood big bucks.
U.S. President Joe Biden talks with former President Bill Clinton during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 2, 2023.
“We don't need all those movie stars and jugglers and singers and farm animals, whatever they got,” McAuliffe said of the Los Angeles event.
He also laughed when declaring to Biden: "When you win again, I am offering myself right now. … I will mow the lawn at the White House.”
Hillary Clinton compared herself in 2016 to Cassandra in Greek mythology, who could see the future but wasn't believed, saying, "That's how I felt in 2016, when I was raising the alarm about Donald Trump.”
Now, though, she said: "We can all understand how dangerous it would be ever to entrust him and his allies and his enablers to lead our country. He did such tremendous damage.”
Clinton said it was hard to understand why people who lived through the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump's presidency could still support the Republican, but “sadly, there are many of our fellow Americans who seem willing to take that risk.” She also called Trump a “clear and present danger.”
Bill Clinton thanked donors for their money and said of the Biden campaign, “They will do a good job spending it.” He said of Biden, “I’ve watched him do this job with standards and values and with great impact.”
Biden reelection campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said: “Our supporters understand the stakes. The cash we raised since Friday means more ads, more organizers, and more direct contacts with the voters who will decide this close election in November — meanwhile Trump continues to scramble after having zero resources or presence in battleground states for months.”
Last weekend's Los Angeles event — which also featured actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts in addition to Biden and Obama — was the largest single fundraiser in Democratic Party history.
Biden has ramped up his fundraising sprint as Trump shows signs that he is gaining ground in the money game. For instance, Trump raised US$50.5 million at an April gathering of major donors at the Florida home of billionaire investor John Paulson.
The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee say they've raised US$141 million in May, padded by tens of millions of dollars in contributions that flowed in after Trump’s guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial. The Biden campaign has yet to release its May fundraising figures.
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
A day after a lawsuit was filed against the B.C. government, arguing the province's policy of allowing health-care facilities with religious affiliations to opt out of providing medical assistance in dying, the premier was asked about the legal action.
A North Atlantic right whale previously entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence last month now appears to be free.
A new report from Food Banks Canada says 25 per cent of Canadians are experiencing a poverty standard of living, compared to the official Statistics Canada poverty rate of 10 per cent.
Calgarians remain under water restrictions as repairs to a critical feeder line along 16th Avenue N.W. continue.
A rare show of solidarity Tuesday when the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CAS) and the union representing its workers joined forces to call on the Ontario government to deliver more funding amid what they say is a crisis that has reached a breaking point.
Noam Chomsky's wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports Tuesday that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeatedly praised Milwaukee just weeks before it hosts the Republican National Convention, playing cleanup after he reportedly used the word 'horrible' in talking about swing-state Wisconsin’s largest city.
Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region have been systematically replacing the names of villages inhabited by Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities to reflect the ruling Communist Party's ideology, as part of an attack on their cultural identity, a report released by Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized Donald Trump's criminal cases Tuesday night, calling his likely opponent in November's election a 'convicted felon' in an event with former U.S. president Bill Clinton.
New York’s top court on Tuesday declined to hear Donald Trump’s gag order appeal in his hush money case, leaving the restrictions in place following his felony conviction last month.
A Republican state lawmaker from Vermont has apologized for repeatedly pouring water into a Democratic colleague's bag, after he caught her doing it on video.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer.
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
Quebec is has more private doctors than any other province in the country -- why are so many choosing to practice outside the public system?
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
A drift bottle cast off from Machias Seal Island in the Bay of Fundy in the 1960s recently washed up near Boston.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
WestJet mechanics say they are poised to walk off the job early as Thursday night after serving the airline with a 72-hour strike notice yesterday.
Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft as its high-end processors play a central role in a race to dominate a surge in artificial intelligence technology.
A new survey by HelloSafe shows that more Canadians are planning to take vacation this year compared to last, but there’s still a division on how exactly people will spend their time.
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to feature at six European Championship tournaments when he captained Portugal to a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their opening game on Tuesday.
Jake Paul will square off against former UFC fighter and now bare-knuckle boxer 'Platinum' Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on July 20 in Tampa, Fla.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
B.C.'s minister for children and family development calls the story of three neglected siblings who were isolated from the outside world "beyond heartbreaking."
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
A woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital after being found in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre late Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound, say police.
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
The June 5 feeder main break and resulting water restrictions have paused operations at swimming pools across Calgary, and that has some employees on hold without pay.
Repairs to fix five areas of concern on one of Calgary's main water line feeders are ongoing, but we don't yet know the cost to respond to and repair the pipe.
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
Ottawa's largest school board is dealing with sweltering temperatures in some of its classrooms, but says outside of adding fans or designated cooling areas, there is not much it can do.
A water main break right outside CHEO disrupted the children's hospital's access to drinking water and air conditioning on the hottest day of the year, forcing it to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday.
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
McGill University announced Tuesday it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who have occupied the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus since late April.
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
The Alberta government is formally banning cellphone use in classrooms, an idea that one post-secondary educator says has support from teachers, parents and research, but what can be expected in local schools will have to wait until organizations can digest the changes.
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
"Buffalo Futurism" is an app created to share stories about the significance of the buffalo through augmented reality.
They marched on foot, over 300 kilometres from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week. Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRSB) and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board opened up registration for extended day care for school aged children on Monday but overwhelming demand caused the system, called OneList, to malfunction.
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
There’s a new burger in town, but this one does a lot more than just fill your belly.
The province's Independent Electricity System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in Ontario, said megawatt usage is hitting peak levels.
The City of Barrie is making adjustments to the hotly debated multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
At their final meeting before a summer break, Barrie city councillors will consider a plan that could reimagine how many youths get to and from school.
The University of Windsor announced on Tuesday that University Players will cease operations due to the restructuring of two campus service areas as part of a multi-year strategy to balance its base budget.
The ranks of women in police, fire and other emergency services is still quite low, but over time, that number is creeping up.
The Ombudsman of Ontario has cleared trustees of the Greater Essex County District School Board of any wrong doing following hundreds of complaints.
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
The route between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay is the oldest continuous ferry service on the coast of British Columbia. It was started by two former naval officers in November of 1924, meaning the route is about to hit a major milestone.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie plan to open a station downtown to increase their presence in the area and to address community concerns.
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
