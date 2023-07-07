Biden adviser says U.S. is pressing for the release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said the U.S. has been in contact with Russian officials to press for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Friday marked the 100th day of the journalist being detained by the Russian government.
Sullivan said he also spoke with Gershkovich's family representatives and Wall Street Journal officials on Friday about the status of the case and the administration's efforts to win the reporter's release.
The Kremlin earlier this week suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Gershkovich, but it underscored that such talks must be held out of the public eye.
"I do not want to give false hope," Sullivan told reporters. "What the Kremlin said earlier this week is correct. There have been discussions. But those discussions have not produced a clear pathway to a resolution, and so I cannot stand here today and tell you that we have a clear answer to how we are going to get Evan home."
The U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, on Monday was allowed to visit Gershkovich for the first time since April.
Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip. He is being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.
Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia. Authorities there have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the U.S. stance that the detention of Gershkovich was baseless. She reiterated the administration's call for the immediate release of Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a Marine Corps veteran who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges for four years.
"Our message to Evan and Paul is this: Keep the faith. We won't stop until you are home," Jean-Pierre said.
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
The U.S. will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, vowing the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial bombs carefully.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People across Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm. But this is bad news for Earth's magnetic field.
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face in Las Vegas encounter: police
No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.
BREAKING | Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
A woman is dead following a daytime shooting in east Toronto Friday.
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
As Quebec gets wetter because of climate change, risks of landslides increase
Climate change is likely to increase the frequency of weather events that cause landslides in Quebec, like the one that killed two people a week ago, said a researcher who studies natural risks.
U.S. destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
At a sprawling military installation in the middle of the rolling green hills of eastern Kentucky, a milestone was reached Friday in the history of warfare dating back to World War I. Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot destroyed rockets filled with GB nerve agent that are the last of the United States' declared chemical weapons, and completing a decades-long campaign to eliminate a stockpile that by the end of the Cold War totalled more than 30,000 tons, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced.
-
At Iowa event, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol
Former President Donald Trump plans to headline his largest Iowa campaign event in nearly four months with a speech to thousands at an arena in the western part of the state.
NATO leaders set to offer Ukraine major support package but membership is off the table for now
NATO leaders will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine's armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day, the organization's top civilian official said Friday. But the war-torn country will not start membership talks soon.
Poland starts observances of WWII massacres by Ukrainians that have marred neighbourly ties
Poland's prime minister and Catholic church leaders opened several days of observances Friday to honour victims of World War II massacres of tens of thousands of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists, which have marred the tightening strategic relations between the neighbouring nations.
U.S. priest who runs outreach for LGBTQ+ Catholics tapped by pope to join major Vatican gathering
An American Jesuit who runs outreach ministry for LGBTQ Catholics has been tapped by Pope Francis on Friday to be among participants at a major Vatican gathering of bishops and laypeople later this year.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
-
'Missed opportunity' for Canada at summit on climate reform of developing world loans
Foreign-aid and climate advocates say Ottawa needs to do much more to help developing countries brace for climate chaos without going broke, after Canada's uninspiring contribution to a summit last month that aimed at reforming global finance.
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
-
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
-
Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics for ‘Better Than Revenge’
Taylor Swift is using rerecording her music as an opportunity to make some changes. The singer dropped her album 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' on Friday and addressed something that has not aged well.
-
Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix
As F1 welcomes Brad Pitt for a weekend of filming around the British Grand Prix, race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests.
Canada's main stock index up in late-morning trading as oil rises
Gains by the energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as commodity prices rose and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
-
Being more active enhances quality of life in older adults, study finds
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
Canada's Andreescu and Shapovalov win singles matches at Wimbledon
Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov earned hard-fought singles victories Friday to advance at Wimbledon.
-
Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-4 in doubleheader sweep
Whit Merrifield played every inning of Toronto's long but productive doubleheader on Thursday.
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.