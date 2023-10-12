Bernie Sanders to address NDP convention in pre-recorded video

HAMILTON -

United States Sen. Bernie Sanders is throwing his support behind Canada's New Democrats in a pre-recorded video the party aims to play at its policy convention on Friday.

The three-day convention opens in Hamilton, Ont. Friday bringing NDP members from across the country together in person for the first time in more than three years. Their last party gathering in 2021 was held virtually in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanders, who ran twice for the Democratic presidential nomination, says in the seven-minute video that he's a long time fan of the NDP.

He also delivered a warning about what he calls massive attacks on the foundations of democracy and rule of law around the world, for economic and cultural reasons.

“We are now living in the most difficult period in modern history and it is absolutely imperative that all of us together rally our constituencies to come together in solidarity in the fight for economic justice, for social justice, for environmental justice and for racial justice,” Bernie said in his address.

He said that in his own country, millions of people are giving up on democracy and turning to autocracy to answer the crises of the day.

“If the international community does not get its act together, I worry very much about the kind of world that we're going to be leaving to our kids and grandchildren,” he said.

Sanders said he believes the NDP can address such challenges in Canada, and they must expand a multiracial, multi-generational movement that demands an economy and government that work for everyone.

“I know this is exactly what the NDP has been doing for years and I am looking forward to working with you in the future,” he said.

Sanders also called for a quicker transition to green energy, citing this year's Canadian wildfires, and urged New Democrats to take on “greed” by corporations, billionaires and the fossil fuel industry.

His views are reflected throughout the party's 60 priority resolutions which will be debated among party members in Hamilton. They focus on health care, the environment, workers, Indigenous justice, human rights, foreign policy and the party's constitution.

Delegates will also take part in emergency resolutions that have yet to be released.

However, the NDP are expecting one on Palestine and another on pharmacare to be introduced at the convention.

The NDP Socialist Caucus had submitted a resolution that didn't make it to the priority list which called on the Federal NDP to strengthen its defence of Palestinian human rights by campaigning for the boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israeli.

That resolution was submitted before the recent Israeli-Palestine war.

And a group of grassroots NDP activists are planning to push for pharmacare to be a make-or-break element of the federal party's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals.

Also on the speakers' list for the convention are Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, British Columbia Premier David Eby, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath, Ont. NDP Leader Marit Stiles, and Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.