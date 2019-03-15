Bernie Sanders gets stitches after run-in with glass shower door
Published Friday, March 15, 2019
WASHINGTON -- Bernie Sanders' U.S. presidential campaign says the Vermont senator received treatment at a walk-in clinic Friday for a minor injury while campaigning in South Carolina.
Campaign spokesman Arianna Jones told reporters that Sanders cut his head on the edge of a glass shower door, and went to a walk-in clinic. Sanders received a half-dozen stiches and was given a "clean bill of health," she added.
Jones says Sanders is continuing with all scheduled events, including a breakfast with local clergy and a round table on health care while in South Carolina. Sanders will travel to Nevada ahead of his first rally in the early-voting state since launching his presidential bid, which will be held Saturday.
