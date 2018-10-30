Ben & Jerry's unveils Pecan Resist flavour ahead of midterms
Ben & Jerry's unveiled a new flavour on Tuesday, Oct. 30, which the company says 'supports groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump’s regressive agenda.'
MONTPELIER, Vt. - Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's says it's taking a stand against what it calls the Trump administration's regressive policies by rebranding one of its flavours Pecan Resist.
The company and its founders are unveiling the limited batch ice cream flavour Tuesday in Washington ahead of the midterm elections.
The company says Pecan Resist celebrates activists who are resisting oppression, harmful environmental practices and injustice.
As part of the campaign, Ben & Jerry's is giving $25,000 each to four activist entities: Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Women's March and multi-media platform Neta.
The company says "it cannot be silent in the face of policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights."
We are proud to announce that our newest flavor, Pecan Resist, supports the important work of @netargv, @womensmarch, @ColorOfChange, and @HonorTheEarth. Join them here >> https://t.co/b7mu4tVPYE pic.twitter.com/8fFJ6vL3vF— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 30, 2018