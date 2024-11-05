Ben Affleck had this to say about his ex, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be going through a divorce, but it sounds like things are amicable.

While promoting “Small Things Like These,” which he produced, Affleck also discussed another film, “Unstoppable,” which stars Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale and Lopez.

“’Unstoppable’ is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” Affleck told Entertainment Tonight. “Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel (Jerome), and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film.”

The actor/director/producer also had plenty of praise for the movie’s stars, including his ex.

“Jennifer’s spectacular,” Affleck said. “We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

“Unstoppable” tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011.

Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles in August, which coincided with the anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022 after they first eloped in Las Vegas a month prior.

The breakup came after reports the two had been living separately, Lopez cancelled her summer tour to spend time with her family, and they put their Beverly Hills home on the market.

It was Affleck’s second marriage and Lopez’s fourth.