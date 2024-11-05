World

    • Ben Affleck had this to say about his ex, Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. (Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. (Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be going through a divorce, but it sounds like things are amicable.

    While promoting “Small Things Like These,” which he produced, Affleck also discussed another film, “Unstoppable,” which stars Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale and Lopez.

    “’Unstoppable’ is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” Affleck told Entertainment Tonight. “Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel (Jerome), and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film.”

    The actor/director/producer also had plenty of praise for the movie’s stars, including his ex.

    “Jennifer’s spectacular,” Affleck said. “We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

    “Unstoppable” tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011.

    Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles in August, which coincided with the anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022 after they first eloped in Las Vegas a month prior.

    The breakup came after reports the two had been living separately, Lopez cancelled her summer tour to spend time with her family, and they put their Beverly Hills home on the market.

    It was Affleck’s second marriage and Lopez’s fourth.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • How to help your tropical plants survive the winter blues

      Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News