Belgium sees first death as a result of record heat wave
A man cools off in a beach shower during a hot summer day at the beach in De Haan, Belgium, on July 25, 2019. (Francisco Seco / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 5:54AM EDT
BRUSSELS -- Belgium suffered a first death as a direct result of the record-breaking heat wave when a woman was found dead near her caravan close to the beach.
The 66-year-old woman was found by a neighbour late Thursday afternoon after she had apparently been basking in the blazing sun. The incident happened in Middelkerke on the Belgian coast as temperatures rose in the region to over 40 degrees Celsius.
Middelkerke police commissioner Frank Delva told The Associated Press that the death is "very clearly linked to the heat."
Emergency services rushed to the scene but could not resuscitate the woman.
On Thursday, Belgium endured, like many parts of Western Europe, its hottest day on record when the temperature rose to 41.8 C in Begijnendijk, 30 kilometres east of Brussels.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Woman survives abduction, convinces man to free her: Austria
- Four teens charged over attack on gay women on London bus
- Thieves raid Sao Paulo airport terminal, flee with gold
- Canadian navy not asked to join British coalition in Strait of Hormuz
- Woman shoots 2 Israeli men to death at Mexico shopping mall