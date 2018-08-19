Belarusian leader fires cabinet, names banker as new PM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pauses as he delivers a speech on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, June 29, 2018. (Nikolai Petrov / The Associated Press)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 1:58PM EDT
MINSK, Belarus -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has fired his Cabinet, accusing it of failing to fulfill his orders.
Lukashenko emphasized that a strong economy is essential for Belarus to maintain and strengthen its independence. He also warned Saturday that Belarus will not turn into a "vassal" of its giant neighbour, Russia, even though he underlined the importance of close ties with Moscow.
Belarus has long depended on cheap energy and other subsidies from Russia.
Lukashenko has ruled Belarus with an iron hand for 24 years, maintaining rigid Soviet-style controls over economy and showing little tolerance for dissent or independent media.
He said he fired Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov's Cabinet for failing to execute his orders and for paying too little attention to the country's social needs. He appointed banker Sergei Rumas to succeed Kobyakov.