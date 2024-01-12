Belarusian journalist goes on trial for covering protests, faces up to 6 years in prison

BREAKING Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre plans to retire this summer
Gen. Wayne Eyre will retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, the Prime Minister's Office announced today.
A Belarusian journalist went on trial Friday on charges linked to his professional work covering protests, the latest move in a relentless government crackdown on dissent.
Photojournalist Alyaksandr Zyankou faces up to six years in prison if convicted on charges of "participation in an extremist group" at Minsk City Court. Such accusations have been widely used by authorities to target opposition members, civil society activists and independent journalists.
Zyankou has been in custody since his arrest in June, and his health has deteriorated behind bars, according to the independent Belarusian Association of Journalists.
"Zyankou was just taking pictures to chronicle brutal repressions in Belarus, but the authorities hate anyone speaking about or taking images of political terror in the country," said the association's head, Andrei Bastunets. "Belarus is the most repressive country in Europe, where an attempt at free speech is punished by prison."
A total of 33 Belarusian journalists are currently in prison, either awaiting trial or serving sentences.
Belarusian authorities have cracked down on opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after huge protests triggered by the August 2020 election that gave him a sixth term in office. The balloting was viewed by the opposition and the West as fraudulent.
Protests swept the country for months, bringing hundreds of thousands into the streets. More than 35,000 people were arrested, thousands were beaten in police custody and hundreds of independent media outlets and nongovernmental organizations were shut down and outlawed.
More than 1,400 political prisoners remain behind bars, including leaders of opposition parties and renowned human rights advocate and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski.
Human Rights Watch strongly condemned the crackdown on dissent and free speech.
"Over the past year, Belarusian authorities doubled down to create an information vacuum around raging repressions by cutting political prisoners off from the outside world and bullying their lawyers and families into silence," Anastasiia Kruope, assistant Europe and Central Asia researcher at the group, said in a statement Thursday. "Widespread repression continues in an expanding information void."
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
The Toronto superstar's 2019 hit single became the first song to cross the milestone of four billion plays when the streaming service updated its figures on Friday.
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
Immigrants coming to Canada in recent years make dramatically more than those who moved to the country in the previous decade, according to a new report.
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.
Due to severe weather conditions on Friday, all schools within the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) outside the city of Calgary are closed to in-person classes.
The bomb threat reported at St. John's International Airport, which forced a pause on all flights Friday morning, has been deemed "non-credible."
Winter weather, combined with the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, is causing major disruptions for air travel.
U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels in response to their attacks on Red Sea shipping pulled the world's focus Friday back on the years-long war raging there, even as tensions rise across a Middle East already torn by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Taiwan is holding a presidential election on Saturday that neighboring China has warned could mean the difference between peace and war on the island, which Beijing claims as its territory even though Taiwan has governed itself for nearly three-quarters of a century.
Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel insisted at the United Nations' highest court Friday that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defence of its people and said that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.
Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the gunman in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in 2022, according to a court document – the first capital case authorized by the Biden administration.
Japan successfully launched a rocket carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite Friday on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and to improve responses to natural disasters.
The Canadian government and Official Opposition endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Canada fully supports the International Court of Justice but that doesn't mean it supports the premise of South Africa's genocide case against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization says some groups of people vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 should be eligible for another dose of vaccine in the spring.
Dozens of products including granola bars and cereals sold at grocery stores across Canada are being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Aliens they are not. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
While the music industry has long been youth-obsessed, there may be something to the fact that musicians in their 30s and 40s and consequently possess a kind of self-assuredness and rich, emotional maturity.
McKesson Corp. is planning to sell Canadian drugstore chain Rexall Pharmacy Group, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday, seven years after the U.S. drug distributor bought the business for about $3 billion.
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Panama's government on Thursday inspected a huge copper mine shut down after the country's Supreme Court ruled in November that the government's concession with a Canadian mining company was unconstitutional. The deal had triggered widespread street protests.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to one-year contracts Thursday with 11 of their 12 players who were eligible for salary arbitration, with the lone exception being three-time All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The New England Patriots have agreed to hire Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the team's first Black head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Canadians Rebecca Marino and Katherine Sebov will meet in the Australian Open qualifying tournament after both advancing to the final round.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
