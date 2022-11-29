Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 10, 2021. (Yury Kochetkov / Pool Photo via AP) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 10, 2021. (Yury Kochetkov / Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social