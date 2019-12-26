Bek Air flight with 100 onboard crashes in Kazakhstan
In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan photo via AP)
MOSCOW -- Almaty International Airport said nine people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.
The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-storey building shortly after takeoff.
The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT).
In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.
The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.
The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.