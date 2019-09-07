Before-and-after images have revealed a new angle of Hurricane Dorian’s destruction in the Bahamas.

The satellite images, released by Maxar Technologies in the U.S., show the lush greens of a town in Abaco Islands last fall, months before the cyclone hit the archipelago this week. Images taken this Wednesday show those tropical scenes now painted black and grey. Winds topping 295 km/h obliterated the islands, destroying as much as 45 per cent of homes and killing at least 30 people.

The weakened storm, now classified as a Category 1 hurricane, is moving toward Atlantic Canada.

These before-and-after satellite images show Marsh Harbor, a town on Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

And here's another look at Marsh Harbor.

The Leonard Thompson International Airport in Great Abaco is shown before and after Hurricane Dorian.

The northwest area of Marsh Harbor is shown on this slide.

With files from The Associated Press.