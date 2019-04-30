Bees attack Arizona woman after hive falls onto her head
File photo: Two honey bee colonies, each containing tens of thousands of the pollinators, sit on the roof of the Fisher's Landing New Seasons Market after being placed there on July 8, 2013 in Vancouver, Wash. (The Columbian / Stover E. Harger III)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 2:19PM EDT
TEMPE, Ariz. -- An Arizona woman is recovering from more than 20 bee stings after heavy winds blew a hive off a tree and it landed on her head.
Firefighters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe it happened Monday afternoon as the woman picked up her child from daycare.
Assistant Chief Andrea Glass says the woman happened to be walking under the tree where the hive was when wind blew it off.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts around metro Phoenix reached 45 mph (72 kph).
Glass says the woman was stung 20 to 30 times on and around her head.
She was evaluated and opted to have her husband drive her to a hospital.
Firefighters sprayed the hive with foam because of its proximity to the daycare and a school.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Emperor announces abdication as Japan marks end of era
- U.S.: Buying pot could derail immigrant citizenship intentions
- Bees attack Arizona woman after hive falls onto her head
- Trump says asylum seekers should have to pay a fee to apply
- Gunfire heard in Caracas 'very limited' after Guaido's call for uprising