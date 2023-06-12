Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash

A bear was spotted splashing through the Gulf of Mexico before running up the shore at Destin, Florida on June 11, 2023. (Source: Chris Barron via CNN) A bear was spotted splashing through the Gulf of Mexico before running up the shore at Destin, Florida on June 11, 2023. (Source: Chris Barron via CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social