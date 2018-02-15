Bannon in Washington for closed-door interview in Russia probe
Steve Bannon, U.S. President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, takes a stairwell at the Capitol as he arrives for questioning by the House Intelligence Committee as part of its ongoing investigation into meddling in the U.S. elections by Russia, in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON -- Under threat of subpoena, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has arrived on Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview. Bannon's talking to the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the presidential election.
After an initial meeting during which he declined to answer many questions, Bannon's return has been put off several times, as Congress and the White House disagreed over the terms of the interview.
The White House has tried to place limits on what Bannon can say, barring him from talking about matters during the presidential transition and his time at the White House.
Terms of the interview are unclear. Bannon is expected to face questions about Trump's firings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.
