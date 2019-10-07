

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- A Texas man was arrested after being identified as bank robbery suspect by his own fiancée the day before the couple were supposed to be wed.

The woman first suspected her man after seeing a photo of him on a local county sheriff’s Facebook post related to an armed robbery at Citizens State Bank in Groveton, Texas on October 4.

After calling authorities, she urged her fiancé to turn himself in, according to a Facebook video from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace. “She convinced him that she knew it was him” Wallace said in the video.

Heath Edward Bumpous, from Crockett, Texas, later turned himself in to a Houston County deputy. The sheriff said that Bumpous not only confessed to the robbery, but pointed authorities to where the stolen money was.

Wallace said Bumpous told him that he had allegedly stolen the money because he couldn’t afford to pay for the wedding ring nor the venue for the wedding -- which was the day after the robbery.

Bumpous has been charged with aggravated robbery. None of the allegations have been proven in court.