Banana shipment to Texas prison contained $18M worth of cocaine: police
More than 500 packages of cocaine were allegedly found in a shipment of bananas destined for a Texas prison. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice / Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 11:59AM EDT
HOUSTON -- Authorities say bananas donated to a Texas prison turned out to have nearly $18 million worth of cocaine hidden inside the boxes.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says in a Facebook post that the drugs were found in two pallets of bananas that were donated because they were already ripe. The donation arrived Friday.
The department says sergeants who picked up the boxes found a bundle of a white powdery substance under the bananas. U.S. customs officials were called to the scene, and authorities say 540 packages of cocaine were found in 45 boxes of bananas.
The department says federal officials and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Ferris wheel malfunction leaves 7 stranded at N.J. fair
- 20-year sentence for Florida man who stole 10 cartons of cigarettes
- As aid checks go out, U.S. farmers worry bailout won't be enough
- Banana shipment to Texas prison contained $18M worth of cocaine: police
- Trump's 'America First' speech at the UN set to rattle both friends and foes