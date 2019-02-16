Ballpark mustard maker drops Indians' Chief Wahoo logo
A man wears a shirt in protest of Chief Wahoo before a home opener baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 10:11AM EST
CLEVELAND -- The maker of Cleveland's ballpark mustard is removing the Chief Wahoo logo from its branding and packaging to maintain longstanding ties with the Cleveland Indians baseball team.
Cleveland.com reports the Indians have told official partners like Bertman Foods Co., the maker of Bertman Original Ballpark Mustard, those relationships can't continue unless they stop using Chief Wahoo. The caricature is widely seen as racist and offensive to Native Americans.
The Indians will stop using Chief Wahoo on player uniforms starting this season. The club had been phasing out the logo for years and struck an agreement with Major League Baseball last year to discontinue its use altogether.
The team will continue to sell a few Chief Wahoo items at team shops to retain its trademark.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Vatican defrocks former U.S. cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
- Retired Indian general urges caution against Pakistan strike
- U.S.-backed fighters squeezing ISIS gunmen in eastern Syria
- Ballpark mustard maker drops Indians' Chief Wahoo logo
- Illinois man being fired from job fatally shoots five workers