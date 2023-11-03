Baby elephants and a plastic throne: Here are the standout moments from King Charles' trip to Kenya
A state visit to Kenya was always going to be a poignant and somewhat difficult trip for King Charles III. His first visit to a Commonwealth country after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and his ascension to the throne was to the very country that his mother found out she was going to be Queen.
This trip marks his first visit to a Commonwealth country after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and his ascension to the throne on Sept. 8. It was also during his mother’s trip to Kenya in 1952 that she discovered she was going to be queen.
The then-princess was staying at the Treetops Hotel in the Aberdare National Park when she found out her father, King George VI, had died, and the throne would pass to her.
A trip to the Treetops Hotel was not on the cards for King Charles and Queen Camilla during their four-day visit to Kenya this week. But the royal couple’s trip did involve a welcome by Kenyan President William Ruto at State House, followed by a visit to Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum, where the King laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.
The royal couple also walked through the Tunnel of Martyrs, which shares the stories of those who died in several national events, including the country’s struggle for independence.
On Wednesday, the King and Queen visited the Kariokor War Cemetery, where they met with Kenyan war veterans who fought for the British in the Second World War as part of the King’s African Rifles. On Thursday, the royal couple observed a drill by an elite unit of British-trained Kenyan marines and visited environmental project sites in the coastal city of Mombasa.
Acknowledging 'painful aspects' of the past
The King and Queen’s trip to Kenya reopened old wounds of painful past abuses committed during British colonial rule in the 1950s. Ahead of the trip, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) called on King Charles to offer an “unequivocal public apology” for colonial abuses during his visit to Kenya.
In a press release issued Oct. 29, the organization said, “We call upon the King on behalf of the British government to issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology (as opposed to the very cautious, self-preserving and protective statements of regrets) for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens.”
During the Kenya Emergency from 1952 to 1960, at the height of the country’s fight for independence, British soldiers forced more than one million Kenyans into concentration camps. Here, they were subjected to torture, rape and dehumanising treatment. According to the KHRC, 90,000 Kenyans were killed or maimed during this period.
However, during a speech at a banquet held in his honour, King Charles III stopped short of an apology, instead referring to Britain’s “abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence” committed against Kenyans during their fight for independence, going on to express his “greatest sorrow” and “deepest regret” for the “wrongdoings of the past.”
While addressing President Ruto at the banquet, the King said, “It matters greatly to me that I should deepen my own understanding of these wrongs, and that I meet some of those whose lives and communities were so grievously affected.” This comes as Kenya marks its 60th anniversary of independence from Britain this year.
While the King acknowledged his state visit may not be able to change the past, addressing both countries’ shared history may “demonstrate the strength of our friendship today.”
“In so doing, we can, I hope, continue to build an ever-closer bond for the years ahead,” the King said.
While President Ruto commended the King’s “exemplary courage” in recognizing “uncomfortable truths,” he described the British administration’s reaction to African struggles as “monstrous in its cruelty.” Ruto added that “much remains to be done in order to achieve full reparations.”
In 2013, the British government reached an out-of-court settlement with more than 5,200 Kenyans involved in a class-action lawsuit over the abuses committed during the emergency period. The £20-million (C$33.8-million) payout, accompanied by a “statement of regret” from the British government, followed an 11-year legal battle and campaign initially filed by five elderly Kenyans.
King Charles’ approach in Kenya could be indicative of how he plans to broach issues of British atrocities during colonial rule in many other Commonwealth countries in the future, as well as the monarchy’s involvement in slavery. In the past, the King and his son, Prince William, have both stopped short of apologizing for these actions. Despite this, calls for the Royal Family to issue formal apologies are becoming louder and more persistent.
Away from these issues, the King and Queen’s time in Kenya was a whirlwind of engagements, taking in national culture and supporting conservation projects. Here are my top five standout moments from the trip, which ran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3:
Queen Camilla feeding an adorable baby elephant
Queen Camilla was certainly taken by a herd of orphaned elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, on the outskirts of Nairobi National Park. She was given the opportunity to watch the young elephants, which had all been rescued from the wild, as they trotted into the paddock for feeding time. The Queen was then given the opportunity to feed some milk to a one-year-old calf named Mzinga. The wildlife trust is home to dozens of elephants that have lost their mothers to poaching or sickness.
Queen Camilla feeds a baby elephant milk from a bottle during a visit to the Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Luis Tato, Pool via AP)
Queen offers nod to wildlife with her fashion choices
On her visit to the elephant orphanage, the Queen wore a cream-coloured dress with embroidered giraffes by designer Anna Valentine before swapping her heels for brown boots to feed the adorable Mzinga.
Queen Camilla visits the equine welfare charity, Brooke, to learn how Brooke and the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals are working together towards the protection of donkeys and promoting their welfare, in Karen District of Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Thomas Mukoya/Pool Photo via AP)
King Charles III almost trips – but plays it cool
The King nearly took a tumble as he tripped on a roll of artificial grass during his visit to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Nairobi. The King was being guided from one walkway to another when he tripped over one of the mats and briefly lost his footing. He quickly managed to catch himself, smoothly put on his sunglasses and continued to stroll along the grass.
King Charles III (3rd R) and Queen Camilla during a visit to a Commonwealth War Graves Kariokor Cemetery in Nairobi on Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King receives an unusual throne
The King looked thrilled when members of an East African environmental organization presented him with a throne made entirely out of recycled plastic at Mombasa's Nyali Beach. Flipflopi, a non-profit organization, uses everything from plastic bottles to flip flops to upcycle a variety of objects into heritage products, even creating a seven-ton sailing dhow made entirely from recycled plastic.
King Charles III (CR) meets members of Flipflopi, a movement which aims to end single use plastic, transforming and upcycling litter to preserve the marine and environment and create products rooted in heritage, during a visit to Nyali beach on Nov. 2, 2023 in Mombasa, Kenya. (Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Image)
Queen Camilla loves to shop
On a visit to a donkey sanctuary in Nairobi, Queen Camilla purchased so many items that her aides actually ran out of money, according to a report from the Telegraph. The Queen was seen purchasing a bag and a blanket, as well as some bracelets, earrings and cashew butter from stalls set up at the sanctuary. The site is managed by the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals in partnership with Brooke East Africa, a charity the Queen is president of. Well, that’s her Christmas shopping sorted…
Queen Camilla, centre, visits the equine welfare charity, Brooke, to learn how Brooke and the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals are working together towards the protection of donkeys and promoting their welfare, in Karen District of Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Thomas Mukoya/Pool Photo via AP)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024
Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
'She was an innocent child:' Man gets life sentence in fatal poisoning of toddler's breakfast cereal
Toronto resident Francis Ngugi has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to the fatal poisoning of a Scarborough toddler's breakfast cereal in 2021.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
OPINION Baby elephants and a plastic throne: Here are the standout moments from King Charles' trip to Kenya
This week, King Charles III embarked on his first state visit to a Commonwealth country since taking the throne last year. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down key moments from the trip, including the absence of an apology for Britain's colonial abuses.
Eastern Ontario man taken to hospital following tarantula-involved collision
A furry tarantula spider is being held responsible for a traffic collision in Death Valley National Park between a Swiss couple and an Ontario man on a motorcycle.
Canada
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7 per cent, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are done
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
-
Eastern Ontario man taken to hospital following tarantula-involved collision
A furry tarantula spider is being held responsible for a traffic collision in Death Valley National Park between a Swiss couple and an Ontario man on a motorcycle.
-
After immigrating to Canada, are you now planning to leave the country? We want to hear from you
A recent report has found that a growing portion of immigrants are leaving Canada due to several factors, including a lack of economic opportunities. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate in search of a better life.
World
-
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
-
CNN exclusive: Chinese jet fired flares close to submarine-hunting helicopter in South China Sea, Canadian Navy says
A Chinese warplane fired flares in front of a Canadian military helicopter over international waters of the South China Sea last Sunday, an operation that Canadian military officers said was reckless and could have resulted in the downing of the aircraft.
-
2 killed as flooding hits Kenya, sweeping away homes and destroying roads, officials say
Heavy rains and flooding ravaged parts of Kenya on Friday, sweeping away homes and livestock and destroying roads and electric transmission lines, authorities said. At least two people were killed and at least one was missing.
-
Belarus sentences independent newspaper editor to 4 years in prison
Belarusian authorities on Friday convicted the chief editor of a prominent independent regional newspaper of "discrediting the Republic of Belarus" and sentenced him to four years in prison, as the country continues its crackdown on dissent.
-
Eric Trump returns to the witness stand in the family business' civil fraud trial
Eric Trump returned to the witness stand Friday to testify at the civil fraud trial accusing his father of exaggerating his wealth and the value of his assets to deceive banks and insurers.
-
The U.S. sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia's supplies for its war in Ukraine
The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and people from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to choke off Russia's access to tools and equipment that support its invasion of Ukraine.
Politics
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
-
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in 'the coming days,' but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left off the list.
-
Trudeau in D.C. to talk hemispheric trade, migration at White House summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the U.S. capital today to represent Canada at the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity summit.
Health
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
-
From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs' game in Germany? Travis Kelce wouldn't say
Travis Kelce declined to discuss Taylor Swift's status for Sunday's game in Germany -- and their status as a couple.
-
A Russian singer who condemned the war in Ukraine is back home. The Orthodox Church wants an apology
The Russian Orthodox Church on Friday called for an apology from Alla Pugacheva, the country's most renowned pop singer who returned home this week, over her criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
In the wake of Matthew Perry's death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend
Long before 'Friends' made its official debut in China, the show was a word-of-mouth phenomenon in the country. In the wake of Matthew Perry's death at 54, fans in China are mourning the loss of the star who felt less like a distant celebrity and more like an old friend.
Business
-
Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, migration and new investment
President Joe Biden is gathering leaders from 10 other countries across the Americas on Friday in the U.S. capital to discuss the tightening of supply chains and address migration issues.
-
North Korean art sells in China despite UN sanctions over nuclear program
For sale at a recent Beijing art exposition was a painting with an asking price of US$2,460 that depicted the snow-capped Mount Paektu, the mythical birthplace of the Korean people.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7 per cent, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are done
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
Lifestyle
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Welcome to Mexican 'muerteadas,' a traditional parade to portray how death can be as joyful as life
Mexico's "muerteadas" are part of a festival that stretches for several nights and locals regard as part of their identity. Each celebration differs from one town to another, but most take off at the main church, where participants and musicians sing to honour their local saints.
-
End of daylight time affects pets' schedules too, animal care workers say
In past autumns, when Jocelyn Rutgers tried to enjoy the extra hour of sleep offered by the end of daylight time, her cat would hold firm to his daily regimen and demand to be fed as usual.
Sports
-
NHL suspension sparks call for gambling as mental health concern
Some experts are calling on the NHL to treat gambling as a mental health disorder, rather than a harmless pastime, in the wake of the suspension of Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto.
-
Canadian paddlers strike triple gold at Pan American Games
Canada's sprint canoe and kayak team produced five medals, including three gold, on the first day of finals at the Pan American Games. Michelle Russell was victorious in women's 500-metre kayak in the San Pedro de la Paz lagoon southwest of Santiago.
-
Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death
Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice on Wednesday in the wake of former NHL player Adam Johnson's tragic death.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands vehicles in Canada, warning they may catch fire while being driven
Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike overwhelmingly approve the new contract
Autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.