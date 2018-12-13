Baby boy, born after Israeli mom wounded in West Bank, dies
People attend the funeral of a baby who died after being prematurely delivered after her mother Shira Ish-Ran was wounded in a shooting attack near Ofra settlement in the West Bank last Sunday, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 1:50AM EST
JERUSALEM -- A baby born prematurely after his Israeli mother was critically wounded in a shooting at a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement earlier this week has died.
Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Hospital says the baby boy died on Wednesday. He was delivered by a cesarean section on Sunday night, shortly after the shooting.
The hospital says the mother remains hospitalized, in the intensive care unit.
The suspects in the shooting remain at large three days later despite an Israeli military manhunt for the gunmen who opened fire on the bus stop. Seven people were wounded, including a pregnant woman.
Security camera footage confiscated by Israeli troops from the scene shows a Palestinian vehicle speeding away from the scene after the shooting.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sunday's attack “monstrous.”
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Senate to vote on aid to Yemen in wake of Khashoggi slaying
- Baby boy, born after Israeli mom wounded in West Bank, dies
- Gunman from Christmas market attack in France still at large
- 'Dirty deeds': Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen gets 3 years in prison
- Pledge to limit tenure as speaker wins over Pelosi critics