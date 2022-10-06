Babies in Tigray dying at 4 times prewar levels, study says

Yordanos Mebrahtiu, 1, is treated for malnutrition at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo) Yordanos Mebrahtiu, 1, is treated for malnutrition at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?

Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.

Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36

A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert

In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.

Canada

World

  • Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran

    Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad.

    Iranian nationals living in Ecuador protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, in Quito, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Dolores Ochoa / AP)

  • Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold

    The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fuelled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.

    At a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct 6, 2022. (Darko Bandic / AP)

  • Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36

    A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.

  • Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case

    The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the 'Serial' podcast has asked Maryland's intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed's court case pending the family's appeal of a judge's overturning of Syed's murder conviction.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social