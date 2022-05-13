B.C. mining corp says caught unaware by downpour that flooded Burkina mine

People work in a Pissy granite mine in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Wednesday April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) People work in a Pissy granite mine in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Wednesday April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social