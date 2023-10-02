Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control of Nagorno-Karabakh as the Armenian exodus slows to a trickle
The last bus carrying ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh left the region Monday, completing a gruelling weeklong exodus of over 100,000 people -- more than 80% of its residents -- after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a lightning military operation.
The bus that entered Armenia carried 15 passengers with serious illnesses and mobility problems, said Gegham Stepanyan, a human rights ombudsman for the former breakaway region that Azerbaijan calls Karabakh. He called for information about any other residents who want to leave but have had trouble doing so.
In a 24-hour military campaign that began on Sept. 19, the Azerbaijani army routed the region's undermanned and outgunned Armenian forces, forcing them to capitulate. The separatist government then agreed to disband itself by the end of this year, but Azerbaijani authorities are already in charge of the region.
Azerbaijan Interior Ministry spokesman Elshad Hajiyev told The Associated Press on Monday that the country's police have established control over the entire region.
"Work is conducted to enforce law and order in the entire Karabakh region," he said, adding that Azerbaijani police have moved to "protect the rights and ensure security of the Armenian population in accordance with Azerbaijan's law."
While Baku has pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians, most of them hastily fled the region, fearing reprisals or losing the freedom to use their language and practice their religion and customs.
The Armenian government said Monday that 100,514 of the region's estimated 120,000 residents have crossed into Armenia.
Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said some people had died during the exhausting and slow journey over the single mountain road into Armenia that took as long as 40 hours. The exodus followed a nine-month Azerbaijani blockade of the region that left many suffering from malnutrition and lack of medicines.
Armenia alleged the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, but Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, saying the Armenian government was using it for weapons shipments and argued the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam -- a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities.
Sergey Astsetryan, 40, one of the last Nagorno-Karabakh residents to leave in his own vehicle Sunday, said some elderly people have decided to stay, adding that others might return if they see it's safe for ethnic Armenians under Azerbaijani rule.
"My father told me that he will return when he has the opportunity," Astsetryan told reporters at a checkpoint on the Armenian border.
Azerbaijani authorities moved quickly to reaffirm control of the region, arresting several former members of its separatist government and encouraging ethnic Azerbaijani residents who fled the area amid a separatist war three decades ago to start moving back.
The streets of the regional capital, which is called Khankendi by Azerbaijan and Stepanakert by the Armenians, appeared empty and littered with trash, with doors of deserted businesses flung open.
The sign with the city's Azerbaijani name was placed at one entrance and Azerbaijani police checkpoints were set up on the city's edges, with officers checking the trunks of cars.
Just outside the city, a herd of cows grazed in an abandoned private orchard, and a small dog, which appeared to have been left behind by its owners, stood silently looking at passing vehicles.
Russian peacekeeping troops could be seen on a balcony of one building in the city, and others were at their base outside it, where their vehicles were parked.
On Sunday, Azerbaijan prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for former Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan, who led the region before stepping down at the beginning of September. Azerbaijani police arrested one of Harutyunyan's former prime ministers, Ruben Vardanyan, on Wednesday as he tried to cross into Armenia.
"We put an end to the conflict," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a speech Monday. "We protected our dignity, we restored justice and international law."
He added that "our agenda is peace in the Caucasus, peace in the region, cooperation, shared benefits, and today, we demonstrate that."
After six years of separatist fighting ended in 1994 following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by Armenia, turning about 1 million of its Azerbaijani residents into refugees. After a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back back parts of the region in the south Caucasus Mountains, along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had captured earlier.
Armenian authorities have accused the Russian peacekeepers, who were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war, of standing idle and failing to stop the Azerbaijani onslaught. The accusations were rejected by Moscow, which argued that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene.
The mutual accusations have further strained the relations between Armenia and its long-time ally Russia, which has accused the Armenian government of a pro-Western tilt.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan alleged Thursday that the exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh amounted to "a direct act of ethnic cleansing and depriving people of their motherland."
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry strongly rejected Pashinyan's accusations, arguing their departure was "their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation."
Speaking to the AP in Lachin, the Azerbaijani town that had been controlled by separatists for nearly three decades until Baku's forces reclaimed it in 2020, Solmaz Abbasova, 67, said returning home was a dream that sustained her family since the earlier exodus.
"It was a boundless happiness to come back home after 31 years and see the things which were so dear -- the land, the river, the forest and the lake," Abbasova said, adding that her husband and son were with her but their daughter died before she could return.
She said the Armenians are leaving the region safely by their own choice, unlike her family and other Azerbaijani refugees, adding that many were killed as they tried to leave.
"I feel sorry for simple Armenians leaving Karabakh now, but there is a big difference: They and their children aren't being hunted and killed as they killed our refugees," she said. "They have a choice whether to stay or leave calmly."
Azerbaijan's presidential office said in a statement that the country has presented a plan for the "reintegration" of ethnic Armenians in the region, noting that "the equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation."
It said that the plan envisages improving infrastructure to bring it line with the rest of the country and offers tax exemptions, subsidies, low-interest loans and other incentives. The statement noted that Azerbaijani authorities have held three rounds of talks with representatives of the region's ethnic Armenian population and will continue the discussions.
------
Associated Press writers Aida Sultanova in Shusha, Azerbaijan, and Avet Demourian in Yerevan, Armenia, contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
Could you be an internet 'addict in denial'? New study suggests scale for online addictions
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Federal ministers still lack mandate letters, two months after majority shuffled
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to issue mandate letters for his cabinet ministers, two months after announcing an overhaul to his front bench.
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
DEVELOPING A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening arguments Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of some of his most prized properties.
Federal Court of Appeal rules against Google in privacy law case
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected an attempt by Google to overturn a decision that found the company's search engine is covered by Canada's privacy law, marking another victory for people seeking a digital 'right to be forgotten.'
Top-secret national security data behind precedent-setting Canadian spy trial
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official accused of passing on top-secret national security data, is set to begin on Tuesday.
Canada
-
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
-
Military withdraws final charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan
The Canadian military has withdrawn the one remaining conduct charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan, ending the court martial that was slated to run the rest of the week.
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
Did the pandemic change the way we treat others? We want to hear from you
In a country known for its kindness, have Canadians started to change? Some say there's been a decline in the way we treat others since the pandemic. We want to hear your thoughts.
-
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
-
Nearly 500 tenants from 5 apartment buildings in Toronto are now on rent strike
More than 100 tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike Sunday joining the ranks of nearly 500 residents who have been withholding payments since early summer.
World
-
Malaysians urged not to panic-buy local rice after import prices for the staple rise substantially
Malaysia's government on Monday reassured the country there is sufficient rice in the market and urged people not to hoard locally produced rice after recent panic-buying led to empty shelves in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.
-
U.S. Attorney General Garland says in interview he'd resign if Biden asked him to take action on Trump
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. But he doesn't think he'll be put in that position.
-
Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control of Nagorno-Karabakh as the Armenian exodus slows to a trickle
The last bus carrying ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh left the region Monday, completing a gruelling weeklong exodus of over 100,000 people -- more than 80% of its residents -- after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a lightning military operation.
-
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses. No more survivors believed buried in rubble
The collapse of a church roof during a mass in northern Mexico has killed at least 10 people and injured 60, and searchers said Monday that no further people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening arguments Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of some of his most prized properties.
-
Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler's birthplace in Austria into a police station
Work started Monday on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station, a project meant to make it unattractive as a site of pilgrimage for people who glorify the Nazi dictator.
Politics
-
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
-
Federal ministers still lack mandate letters, two months after majority shuffled
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to issue mandate letters for his cabinet ministers, two months after announcing an overhaul to his front bench.
-
Top-secret national security data behind precedent-setting Canadian spy trial
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official accused of passing on top-secret national security data, is set to begin on Tuesday.
Health
-
Where can I get a COVID-19 rapid test? CTV News looks at the rules in each province and territory
As Canadians prepare for another respiratory virus season this fall and winter, some may be curious to know if what they have is a cold, flu or possibly COVID-19. With rapid antigen tests being one popular option, CTV News looks at how many are still in stock in Canada and where you can get one.
-
UN authorizes a second malaria vaccine. Experts warn it's not enough to stop the disease spreading
The World Health Organization authorized a second malaria vaccine on Monday, a decision that could offer countries a cheaper and a more readily available option than the world's first shot against the parasitic disease.
-
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and that could be used to develop other shots in the future.
Sci-Tech
-
Sam Bankman-Fried must now convince a jury that the former crypto king was not a crook
For a while, Sam Bankman-Fried tried to convince politicians and the public that he was the next J.P. Morgan. Now, he has to convince a jury that he wasn't, in reality, the next Bernie Madoff.
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
Entertainment
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.
-
Beyonce, like Taylor, is heading to movie theaters with a new film
A documentary chronicling Beyonce's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.
-
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.
Business
-
Laurentian Bank appoints new CEO after computer mainframe outage
Following a major power outage last week, the effects of which are still being felt, Laurentian Bank has announced the departure of its president and chief executive officer, Rania Llewellyn, and its board chairman Michael Mueller.
-
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street slips as the bond market cranks up the pressure
Most stocks are drifting lower Monday as the constrictor of higher interest rates tightens its coils around Wall Street.
-
Disney, DeSantis legal fights ratchet up as company demands documents from Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked that Disney's First Amendment lawsuit against him be tossed from federal court, and Disney demanded emails, texts and other communications from the governor's office in a separate state court lawsuit originally brought by DeSantis appointees of Walt Disney World's governing district.
Lifestyle
-
Could you be an internet 'addict in denial'? New study suggests scale for online addictions
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
-
Did the pandemic change the way we treat others? We want to hear from you
In a country known for its kindness, have Canadians started to change? Some say there's been a decline in the way we treat others since the pandemic. We want to hear your thoughts.
-
Sports
-
Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Knicks lawsuit: 'Go figure'
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.
-
Francis Lee, former Manchester City and England striker, dies at 79
Francis Lee, the former Manchester City and England striker, has died. He was 79. Lee's death was announced on Monday by City, where he was also its chairman in the 1990s after retiring from playing soccer.
-
Spain's women's team players Putellas, Rodriguez and Paredes appear before a judge in Rubiales probe
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and two of her teammates on Spain's women's national team appeared before a judge Monday as witnesses in the investigation of former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.