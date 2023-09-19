Azerbaijan and Armenian forces reach cease-fire deal for breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh, officials say
Azerbaijan and Armenian forces reached a cease-fire agreement Wednesday to end two days of fighting in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region that has been a flashpoint for decades, officials on both sides said.
An hour after the truce was announced, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the intensity of the hostilities in the region "has decreased drastically." Azerbaijani authorities said they had halted the military operation launched a day earlier once separatist officials said they were laying down arms.
Both sides in the conflict agreed to talks Thursday on the "reintegration" of the region into Azerbaijan. That, in addition to guarantees to lay down arms, was widely viewed as a victory for Baku.
On Tuesday, Azerbaijan unleashed heavy artillery fire on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh -- a mountainous a region that is part of Azerbaijan and came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces during a separatist war in the 1990s.
Scores of people were reportedly killed and wounded in the latest fighting. The hostilities also exacerbated an already grim humanitarian situation for residents who have suffered food and medicine shortages for months as Azerbaijan instituted a blockade of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.
The escalation raised concerns that a full-scale war in the region could resume between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have been locked in a struggle over the region since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The most recent heavy fighting occurred over six weeks in 2020, when Azerbaijan retook parts of the region and areas around it that were lost in the earlier separatist war.
The conflict has long drawn in powerful regional players, including Russia and Turkey. While Turkey threw its weight behind Azerbaijan, Russia has taken on a mediating role and brokered the armistice that ended the 2020 fighting. Its contingent of peacekeepers, in fact, are charged with monitoring that truce, and both sides said Wednesday that they helped reach the current agreement.
Russia's Defence Ministry said some of its peacekeepers were killed Wednesday, although it didn't say how many and whether it happened before or after the start of the cease-fire.
The ministry said the peacekeeping contingent had evacuated more than 3,100 civilians. It earlier said they were being taken into the contingent's "base camp," without clarifying its location.
The deal envisions the withdrawal of Armenian military units and equipment from Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as disarming the local defence forces, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said. Armenia's Pashinyan said his government didn't take part in discussing or negotiating the deal, but "has taken note" of the decision made by the region's separatist authorities.
The concessions made by the separatists indicated the weaker position they and their backers in Armenia have been in recently.
Having lost the war in 2020 and most recently control of the only road linking the country to Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia had very little leverage in the breakaway region, Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Europe think tank, said in an interview Tuesday. And the separatist forces, which consisted of several thousand men who have been poorly supplied, were "probably not a match for the Azerbaijani forces," De Waal said.
Meanwhile, both Armenia and Russia appeared to distance themselves from the conflict.
Pashinyan said Russia bore responsibility for ensuring security of Armenians in the region, while Moscow brushed off such claims.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that, in effect, Azerbaijan was acting on its own territory.
"I hope that we can achieve de-escalation and solve this problem via peaceful channels," Russian President Vladimir Putin said later.
Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said a plan is in place to reintegrate the region's Armenian population in Azerbaijani society and that Baku is "ready to listen to the Armenian population of Karabakh regarding their humanitarian needs."
In announcing what it called an "anti-terrorist operation" operation on Wednesday, Azerbaijan aired a long list of grievances, accusing Armenian forces of attacking its positions in the region, planting land mines and engaging in acts of sabotage.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry denied its weapons or troops were in Nagorno-Karabakh, and its prime minister alleged that Azerbaijan's main goal is to draw it into hostilities.
Azerbaijan's forces claimed to be only targeting military sites but ethnic Armenian officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said that Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway region, and other villages were "under intense shelling" Tuesday.
Before the cease-fire, blasts reverberated around Stepanakert every few minutes on Wednesday morning, with some explosions in the distance and others closer to the city. Even after the truce was announced and the shelling could no longer be heard in Stepanakert, many residents of the city decided to stay in shelters at least till the end of Wednesday.
Significant damage was visible in the city, with shop windows blown out and vehicles punctured, apparently by shrapnel.
Armenia's ambassador at large Edmon Marukyan posted a photo of crowds gathered at what he said was the Stepanakert airport. It wasn't clear if they were looking to leave the region, and The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the photo's provenance.
Nagorno-Karabakh human rights ombudsman Geghan Stepanyan said Wednesday that 32 people, including seven civilians, were killed and more than 200 others were wounded. He said earlier that one child was among the dead and 11 children were among the wounded.
The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said Armenian forces fired at Shusha, a city in Nagorno-Karabakh under Azerbaijan's control, killing one civilian.
The claims could not be independently verified.
On Tuesday, thousands of protesters rallied in central Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, blocking streets and demanding that authorities defend Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Some clashed with police, who reportedly used stun grenades.
Russia's state news agencies reported that protesters began gathering there again on Wednesday, shortly after the cease-fire agreement was announced. According to a Tass report, the demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans and demanded Pashinyan's ouster.
------
Associated Press writers Jim Heintz and Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia; Aida Sultanova in London; and Siranush Sargsyan in Stepanakert contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
BREAKING 4 BC Wildfire Service sub-contractors killed in collision on B.C. highway: RCMP
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
More men died of COVID-19 and fatal overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020, driving overall increase in deaths: StatCan
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm
The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.
Canada on track to meet, exceed methane emission reduction goal by 2030, Trudeau tells UN
Canada is on track to hit and even surpass targets for reducing oilpatch methane emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, as the UN sought to hold leaders to account for their climate commitments.
1 in 4 adolescents have been cyberbullied, StatCan says
A new StatCan report says one in four adolescents in Canada have been cyberbullied and it's taking a toll on their mental health.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 BC Wildfire Service sub-contractors killed in collision on B.C. highway: RCMP
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
-
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crash lands on Montreal-area highway
Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.
-
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
-
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
World
-
What's at stake for Nagorno-Karabakh as both sides in the decades-old conflict agree to hold talks
The announcement of a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, just a day after Azerbaijan launched heavy artillery fire against Armenian forces, toned down fears of a third full-scale war over the region in the southern Caucasus Mountains.
-
Thousands of Armenians in Karabakh mass at airport after ceasefire deal
Thousands of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday massed at the airport where some Russian peacekeepers are based after separatist forces agreed to a ceasefire which would see them surrender to Azerbaijan.
-
Iran's parliament passes a stricter headscarf law days after protest anniversary
Iran's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to impose heavier penalties on women who refuse to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf in public and those who support them.
-
Travel advisory: India urges citizens, international students to be 'cautious' in Canada
The government of India is advising its citizens living in Canada to be cautious amid what it calls 'growing anti-India activities' in the country, allegations from Ottawa that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
-
UNESCO adds World War I remembrance sites to its prestigious heritage registry
UNESCO added World War I funerary and memorial locations across the Western Front to its prestigious World Heritage registry, expanding its list of landmarks of monumental importance.
-
Google sued for negligence after man drove off collapsed bridge while following map directions
The family of a North Carolina man who died after driving his car off a collapsed bridge while following Google Maps directions is suing the technology giant for negligence, claiming it had been informed of the collapse but failed to update its navigation system.
Politics
-
Canada on track to meet, exceed methane emission reduction goal by 2030, Trudeau tells UN
Canada is on track to hit and even surpass targets for reducing oilpatch methane emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, as the UN sought to hold leaders to account for their climate commitments.
-
From Centre Ice Conservatives to Canadian Future, a new federal party takes shape
The interim leader of Canada's newest federal party says he wants it to be an option for people who are tired of both the governing Liberals and the "rage farming" coming from the Conservatives.
-
Poilievre introduces housing bill, plan focuses on getting cities to build more homes
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has introduced a private member's bill in the House of Commons that outlines a plan to address the national housing crisis.
Health
-
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
-
England's National Health Service operates on holiday-level staffing as doctors' strike escalates
Britain's state-owned health service is operating on holiday-level staffing in England on Wednesday as doctors in the early stages of their careers joined their more senior colleagues in their first-ever joint strike action.
-
Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks
The prime minister of Libyan's eastern administration said Tuesday that authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks, a day after thousands of angry protesters demanded the city's rapid reconstruction.
Sci-Tech
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
-
UBC researcher introduces AI powered 'social robots' to West Vancouver seniors facility
A facility in West Vancouver has partnered with a UBC researcher on a project that's introducing seniors to "social robots."
-
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle, opening door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube
Google is introducing Bard, its artificially intelligent chatbot, to other members of its digital family -- including Gmail, Maps and YouTube -- as it seeks ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft.
Entertainment
-
Vanna White extends her time at the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune' for two additional seasons
Vanna White is not giving up her puzzle board when Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” In fact, she will be there for his first two seasons.
-
This world-class airport will soon go passport-free
Starting in 2024, officials say Singapore’s Changi Airport will introduce automated immigration clearance, which will allow passengers to depart the city-state without passports, using only biometric data.
-
Michael J. Fox receives 2023 Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at Clinton Global Initiative
Actor and philanthropist Michael J. Fox won this year's Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, which the “Back to the Future” star plans to use to further his foundation's work to find treatments for Parkinson's disease.
Business
-
Rising cost of living tops Canadians' list of worries, RBC survey finds
A new RBC survey suggests financial uncertainty has become the new normal for many Canadians as inflation eats into their savings and hampers their future financial security.
-
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
-
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
-
Vancouver Island man earns global fame on TikTok with tap-testing videos
Travis Stock is grateful to have grown up from a shy boy to a fearless man — who was inspired by his big sister to overcome adversity through giving back — by finding a creative way to spread joy and positivity.
-
These Toronto restaurants were just added to the 2023 Michelin guide
Four restaurants were just added to Michelin’s Toronto guide for their exceptional – and more affordable – food.
Sports
-
Most of Spain's women's players end boycott of national soccer team after government intervenes
Most of Spain's World Cup-winning players ended their boycott of the women's national team early Wednesday after the government intervened to help shape an agreement that was expected to lead to immediate structural changes at the country's soccer federation.
-
Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction
Looking for an 'inexpensive' way into the lucrative sports memorabilia market? One of Roger Federer's match-worn outfits might be your ticket.
-
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
A man who died at a New England Patriots home game last weekend after he was punched at least twice in the head did not suffer a "traumatic injury" in the stands but had a medical issue, authorities in Massachusetts announced Wednesday.
Autos
-
Unifor president Lana Payne says deal with Ford solidifies foundations
Unifor national president Lana Payne says the union's tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. will solidify the foundations on which it will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.
-
Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving 'substantive offer'
Unifor and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to negotiate after the union extended a strike deadline by 24 hours.
-
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.