Aw shucks!: Silo collapse sends about 9,000 tons of corn onto road
An AT&T worker walks through thousands of bushels of corn that cover Ohio Route 571 Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, after a grain bin at Miami Valley Feed and Grain collapsed on Sunday evening in New Carlisle, Ohio. Emergency personnel were still assessing the scene Monday morning. (Bill Lackey/Dayton Daily News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 5:13PM EST
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio -- A silo collapse has sent about 9,070 metric tons of corn onto an Ohio road, shutting it down for days.
WHIO-TV reports emergency crews first responded to calls of an explosion at the Miami Valley Feed & Grain Co. in New Carlisle late Sunday night. Fire officials say there was no explosion and the sounds came from the silo collapsing.
The collapse also damaged another building. The company says no employees were in the area at the time and no injuries were reported.
Officials say the collapse took out several power poles and lines, causing more than 300 customers to lose electrical service. Department of Transportation officials say Ohio State Route 571 is expected to be closed until at least Wednesday.
An investigation into the collapse is ongoing.