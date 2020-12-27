Advertisement
Avalanches kill 10 in mountainous area near Iran's capital
In this photo released by Iran's Red Crescent Society, rescuers work to unload bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died after avalanches in a mountainous area north of the capital Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Iran's Red Crescent Society via AP)
TEHRAN, IRAN -- A series of avalanches in Iran killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, state TV reported Sunday.
The report said rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people after the avalanches struck in four different areas. State TV aired footage of emergency crews using a helicopter to search for those missing and injured.
The incidents happened on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches struck is popular on weekends for its hiking and climbing.
Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.